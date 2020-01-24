The mysterious world of government finance enjoyed some time in the sun at the Jan. 21 meeting of the Gila County Board of Supervisors. Finance director Mary Springer summarized her department and Maryn Belling, budget manager, presented a financial report with figures from November 2019, the most recent available.
Sharing highlights of 2019, Springer pointed out that her department handled five different audits, which was a lot of work. She said she was proudest of her staff securing “AA” credit rating for the county, which helped get a good rate on funds needed for the extensive capital improvement plan.
Springer said she and her staff went on “the road” to visit with the county’s nine different fire districts to let the boards and administrators know what her department could do to help them with their budgeting concerns and questions.
The department handles capital assets; payroll; W-2, W-4, 1099 tax forms; accounts payable; accounts receivable; purchasing; financial audits; budget; grants applications, administration and accounting; county credit card reconciliation; financial system management and security; financial accounting; indirect cost study; and journal entry transactions.
Goals for the department in fiscal year 2020-21:
• Automate employee self-service portal to enable online tax form and direct deposit changes.
• Automate transactions between the county treasurer’s system and financial management system for daily reconciliation.
• Ongoing cross-training.
• Complete any remaining past due financial audits.
• Capital construction for projects at the Payson Complex and Globe Animal Care and Control.
• Fund code conversion to ensure accurate and more detailed system reporting to meet audit and federal reporting.
• Complete capital assets physical inventory, required every two years.
• Grant project applications and management.
Financial report
Belling told the supervisors the county’s general fund revenues were at 47% of the annual budget and expenditures were at 41%. Revenues were $1 million more than on Nov. 30, 2018. She said the increase was because of six sources: property taxes; Elected Officials Retirement Plan Relief; Federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes; excise tax; state grants; and state shared sales tax.
Belling said the county’s expenditures are $90,054 more than on Nov. 30, 2018, primarily because of the timing of Gila County’s share of premiums for the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System and Arizona Long Term Care System.
