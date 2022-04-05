Inside the new Gila County Tommie Cline Martin Complex is a large room that was especially designed for jury trials. It results from years and years of discussions about the need for such a facility in northern Gila County and was one of the driving factors that led to getting the funds and constructing the building.
Now, it seems, there might be limitations on how often it can be used for jury trials. The county supervisors heard about the issue in a work session March 29. Since no action could be taken in a work session, the matter was not resolved.
Tim Humphrey, Dist. 2 supervisor and chair of the BOS said he has heard from elected officials and others about the use of the room. “Its focus was to be jury trials. I would like it to be used as much as possible.”
Dist. 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen said his office and that of his executive administrative assistant Cheryl Sluyter are now in the new building. “I would like it used to its maximum capacity.” Woody Cline, Dist. 3 supervisor, agreed it should be used all the time.
Presiding Superior Court Judge Timothy Wright addressed the board about the court’s understanding about the multipurpose room and what is needed.
“There was an understanding the courts would have the facility Wednesday through Friday every week. The Superior Court has been in the old facility for more than 30 years.”
He said the first attempt to help the courts get more space for jury trials was the purchase of the NAPA building in 2014, but experts said it was not usable for courts. Next, the Payson Plaza property was investigated, but the modification it would need to accommodate the court and the fact the county could only get a five-year lease for the property made it unacceptable.
The NAPA building was again considered in 2018, but no amount of modification would make it work for the courts.
Wright said in late 2018 the court’s proposal for a new building developed into the Gila County Tommie Cline Martin Complex.
“The idea was collaboration and making the multi-use room for jury trials. The courts would have primary access to it Wednesday through Fridays and give up the room used at the (Payson) jail.”
He said he learned just six weeks ago the courts could only have the room three days a month rather than three days a week.
“We need that second courtroom. We have a judge there daily, plus another judge there four or five times a month. More than half of all the cases (in the courts) come from northern Gila County.
“Movement in courts is very choreographed (to keep all the parties separated). The number of jury trials is unpredictable, but we schedule a lot. In April and May I have 30 trials. So far in 2022 Judge Bryan Chambers has had four trials, with a fifth called a mistrial before the jury was seated,” Wright said.
He said the courts will need the three days a week. His first trial in the new facility starts April 20, the day after the grand opening and the supervisors’ first meeting there on April 19.
Wright said he has been told the recorder’s office will need the room for two months to accommodate early voting.
He said having the room for courts every other week is not workable. “We’re open to options, but need assurances of specified days Wednesday through Friday (in a policy for use).”
Humphrey asked if it would be better to have one individual in charge of scheduling the room. Christensen asked, “If the courts have it scheduled Wednesday through Friday and a case gets canceled, would it be available for other uses?”
Jessica Scibelli, with the county attorney’s office, told the board, “It is not just the jurors, it’s also the victims and witnesses. And it could bring down the number of defendants in the jail.”
Chambers said he believed the late Tommie Cline Martin, who was always a champion of improving county facilities in northern Gila County, would support a specific dedication (of days in the multi-use room) for the courts.
“The room is more suitable for courts.”
Recorder Sadie Jo Bingham said as her staff explained the needs for her office, it was believed it would not be necessary to use the large room. However, the room was not designed as requested — it can only hold 25 people and needs to hold 50. It should not have windows, but a good portion of the space does, in fact, have windows.
“Voting cannot take place in the room. During the early voting of July and October we have 100 to 300 people dropping ballots at the office,” she said.
Bingham added there is a concern for security — some of her staff were verbally attacked. One man tried to spit on her. Additionally, even now there is a need for “traffic control” as people are coming to the recorder’s office in the building asking for directions.
The windows in the room assigned to the recorder are being blacked out and signs are being posted to direct the public to the proper offices, according to Homero Vela, assistant county manager.
County Manager James Menlove said security would be in place by the time the building opened.
Menlove then was invited to address the concerns of the court. He said he was told there is generally one, three-day trial a month, so for 12 months, that would mean setting aside the room for 36 days. He said he was then told the courts would need the room every day, and that was not possible.
A list of the upcoming trials for the next six months was submitted, and those were accommodated, he said.
Menlove said the room is reserved one of those days for an employee meeting on benefits, something that is necessary, and for two months for voting.
He said he has suggested remodeling the existing courtroom in Payson so it can better serve trials.
Woody Cline said there were plans to use some of the bond money to remodel the GCSO facility in Payson, but the money, which was secured for multiple projects, ran out. He wanted to know what the GCSO planned for the room that had been created for court.
Sarah White with GCSO said the room will expand office space for criminal investigators, property and evidence.
Humphrey said the courts are likely to have more than the 12 trials a year Menlove alluded to. He asked how many trials Wright expected to have.
“It’s difficult to say, there is too much unpredictability. Most are three days, some are not. (The trial scheduled to start April 20 will probably go for nine days). We want to be a team player, we’re looking for solutions, not looking for every day.”
Menlove told the board staff has been researching scheduling software and will soon decide what to present for the board’s consideration.
Humphrey said to Wright, “I understand you want priority of days on the schedule. What are we looking at realistically?”
“If we have Wednesday through Friday for three weeks and one day the fourth week, we can work with that,” he said.
Why is it mandatory that the room for elections have no windows? Is that so we can have secrecy like what happened in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia?
