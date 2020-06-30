If the Bush Fire damaged your property, Gila County Assessor Joe Williams said his office can help reduce property taxes on those properties.
“Anytime a property is damaged by fire or other occurrences, we have a legal mechanism that can significantly reduce property taxes,” said Williams.
The process lowers the taxable value because of the damage, and that lowers the amount of real estate taxes assessed on the property.
“For example, if your house burns down on May 1st then your assessment will be the full market value of the house for the first four months of the year, but then it will be valued as vacant land for the last eight months.”
Williams said the challenging part of the process is the paperwork.
“Most of us, when dealing with a recent disaster, don’t have the time or the desire to research statutes, gather supporting documentation, find the correct forms, fill them out and send them in certified mail,” said Williams.
“That’s where we come in. The Gila County Assessor’s Office will send an appraiser out to physically verify the damage, do all the math and fill out all the correct forms, then submit all our new values to the property owner for approval.”
He added, “All you must do is call us to let us know what happened, and we will do all the paperwork for you. This action also preserves the property owner’s same appeal rights.
“If a property disaster affects any one of our residents, correcting the assessment as soon as possible in accordance with the law is not only an efficient way for a government office to operate, it’s also a great way to serve our bosses, the Gila County taxpayers.”
Property owners can call the assessor’s offices in either Payson, 928-472-7973, or Globe, 928-402-8714, for more information, or to start the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!