The Star Valley Town Council accepted Gila County’s invitation to help develop a strategic plan to bring broadband to all county residents.
Meeting with the council Feb. 18, District One Supervisor Tommie Martin and Assistant County Manager Homero Vela outlined efforts to make broadband a utility available to everyone just like water, electricity and sewer.
There are at least two projects in the works to establish primary broadband service lines.
APS is bringing a fiber optic line from Phoenix to Payson and from Prescott to Flagstaff, according to Neil Traver, division manager for APS, serving Gila and Navajo counties, when he spoke with the supervisors last July.
It will be located at the top of the large towers in place. At the top of the lines now is “static neutral” wiring, which will be removed by helicopter and replaced with fiber line conduit. The company will use some fiber optic strands for secure, closed broadband access to its substations, but the majority will be available to lease to other vendors — internet service providers.
“Broadband is part of every economic development conversation I have been a part of for years — and what APS can do to help,” Traver said at the Feb. 18 Star Valley meeting.
The expansion of the APS fiber project will provide the infrastructure for better broadband service in rural areas.
Sparklight (formerly Cable One) is taking steps to bring a line from the White Mountains to Phoenix and will make some of its capacity available to businesses, governments and tribes within 1,000 feet of it, but it is not including residential connections, according to Martin.
The county’s goal is to make those residential connections possible for everyone. To that end, the county has contracted with EntryPoint Networks, based out of Salt Lake City. It is responsible for helping several government entities make broadband a utility for their residents.
EntryPoint was founded with the vision to separate network infrastructure from services to make it possible to increase the number of services available to a user. As things stand now, the owner of the infrastructure decides the services to which customers have access. With local control –— making broadband a “utility” — subscribers could become the focus, providing affordable access so everyone can get it.
Vela said they based the need to explore broadband options on a few points:
• Current broadband service is unreliable. There have been at least three significant outages that lasted more than eight hours.
• Broadband is not a luxury, it is an essential utility and use will only increase.
• Decisions must be based on future needs, not current demand.
• Broadband needs to be affordable and available to residents and businesses. Rural areas need broadband more than urban areas.
John Wisner, chief of the Hellsgate Fire District, provided an example of the reliability problems with existing service. Cell service went down for several hours recently after a vehicle crashed into a CenturyLink box. Not only did it impact communications with his volunteer firefighters who rely on cell service for call outs, but it also made it impossible for the district to do payroll. The Forest Lakes Fire Department helped with payroll and paychecks were issued, but days late, Wisner said.
“It was a big deal,” he said.
Vela said the availability and robustness of the broadband infrastructure determines the community’s access to telehealth; safety and security; communication; business development and business continuity; telecommuting; and the new normal for socializing and interacting with each other.
“It is about our community’s quality of life,” he said.
While there is no formal plan in place to bring broadband to Gila County residents, the county has made some initial exploration of available funding.
Vela said residents and businesses are already spending money on existing internet services and that money could help fund the upgrade to reliable, redundant broadband. The county has 33,138 households, according to the most recent census data, and 4,019 businesses. If only half of the homes — 16,569 — have internet, and residents are spending an average of $70 per month for the service and that amounts to nearly $14 million a year and in excess of more than $275 million over 20 years.
The cost for a broadband “county utility” is anticipated to be $22 per month for the infrastructure expense (the amount to create the connections) and $20 per month for monthly maintenance and operations, plus an additional estimated cost of $9.99 for 1000/1000 megabits per second as opposed to 15/15 megabits per second, which would be free. So, the total cost of the broadband utility would be $42 per month for 15/15 mbps or $51.99 per month for 1000/1000 mbps. Once the infrastructure was paid off, the cost would be $20 to $29.99 per month.
A number of state and federal grants are available or will become available soon to help develop and construct rural broadband connections. Vela said the county would like to have at least the initial elements of a broadband strategic plan in place by the end of the year to take advantage of upcoming grant deadlines.
Next steps
Besides the invitation it extended to Star Valley Feb. 18, the county plans to have similar meetings with Payson, Globe and other towns. It is also open to bringing APS, Sparklight and the Central Arizona Association of Governments into the conversation.
Once a commitment to take part is made, the planning group will have regular monthly meetings with a structured agenda and the option to take action. Its tasks include:
• Determining an optimal legal structure for the project — a Broadband Improvement District for instance.
• Working with the Arizona Legislature to establish a legal authority.
• Conducting a market analysis to identify current prices and speeds from carriers.
• Creating an open access network design for fiber-to-the-business and fiber-to-the-home.
• Establishing a projected cost per premise.
• Establishing a projected monthly network operations fee for residents and businesses.
• Developing a community engagement plan sharing broadband model and determining community interest.
• Applying for grants.
• Creating a financial break down.
Vela said the “pillars” of the county’s broadband strategic plan are: affordable; smart and future proof (it won’t be obsolete for decades); countywide; competitive and open to all internet service providers.
Martin said she believes the county needs to take care of itself and not wait for the providers to step in.
Star Valley Councilor Bobby Davis agreed. “If rural counties don’t help themselves, no one will.”
Councilor George Binney expressed reservations about the creation of an improvement district for the broadband project because it would be a taxing body.
“Who would control the rates?” he asked.
Vela said that would be part of the strategic plan discussion.
Binney also asked what exposure the town would have should it take part in developing the plan and was told there would be no municipal exposure.
Town manager Tim Grier asked for Martin or Vela to define the town’s participation.
“You’d help develop the plan and then come back to the council with it,” Martin said.
The Star Valley Town Council unanimously approved participating in developing a strategic broadband plan. Mayor Gary Coon was absent.
