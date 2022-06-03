The Gila County Board of Supervisors dealt with three issues related to the 911 services in the county at its May 31 special meeting. These include:
• Approve a purchase order for $810,881 for the upgrades for the 911 services throughout the county and for the Payson Police Department;
• Accept a grant award from the Arizona Department of Administration in the amount of $509,912 to cover end of contract costs from the current vendor — CenturyLink — and additional funding for simultaneous implementation of state’s new contracted Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network (ESINet)/Next Generation Core Services (NGCS); and
• Approve an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) with the Town of Payson Police Department for continued 911 service by the sheriff’s office.
The State 911 Program Office made several changes to grant administration in the past several years as it has driven the move from locally-owned 911 Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network (ESINet) provider contracts to a state-owned contract for ESINet/Next Generation Core Services (NGCS). In 2021, the State 911 Program Office awarded a contract for ESINet/NGCS to AT&T, for a term of five years.
For the Gila 911 Network, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office has an established Intergovernmental Agreement process with the Town of Payson to manage 911 network grant funding on behalf of the Payson Police Department.
To meet the new 911 grant requirements, the GCSO requested a purchase order for both the county and Payson in the amount of $819,881 for the full five-year term of the state contract.
The GCSO’s share is $375,541; and the Payson Police Department’s share is $444,340
Establishing a statewide set of standards and vendors for 911 is intended to simplify the process of grant administration for both the state and local authorities. Once in place, the purchase order will allow reimbursements to 911 administration to be made annually. The reimbursement comes from the 911 fee on every phone bill.
The resulting interconnected, inter-operative network also holds benefits for emergency responders and the public by ensuring reliable redundancy and the ability to support new and future technological capabilities.
The term is from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027.
Gila County is getting a $509,912 grant from the Arizona Department of Administration for 911 services for FY 2023. This includes services provided for the Payson Police Department.
It includes funding to cover end of contract costs from the current 911 ESINet vendor — CenturyLink — in the amount of $194,601 and additional funding for simultaneous implementation of state’s new contracted ESINet/NGCS in the amount of $314,591, for a total of $509,912.
The BOS approved a new FY2023 IGA between Town of Payson and Gila County Board of Supervisors for management of 911 grant funds.
This year the IGA is new, rather than an amendment because of subtle changes to the 911 grant award process. As the State of Arizona transitions to a statewide 911 system, the contract for 911 services now belongs to the state, rather than local 911 authorities.
The language and terms of the IGA remain the same as in previous years, with adjustments only to the title and applicable dates.
As of this now, the Payson Police Department has received all documentation related to this IGA. Discussions with PPD 911 management have showed agreement, pending final approval of the Payson Town Council.
