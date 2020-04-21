Gila County courts are still open, with precautions being taken to limit possible COVID-19 exposure to court-users and staff.
“The safety of the public and of county employees is our No. 1 priority. People who are not participants in a case (attorneys, parties, victims, witnesses, jurors) or not entitled to participate in a hearing, should not appear with others in court. If you are unsure of your status, contact your attorney or caseworker,” according to a news release from court administration.
Much court business can be handled by telephone, email or mail. For details about scheduled court dates, filing information, or other court business, call 928-425-3231 or check the website gilacountyaz.gov/government/courts/index.php and choose specific links for Superior Court, Regional Justice Courts in Globe and Payson; Magistrate Courts, Probation, Clerk of the Court and the CASA Program.To facilitate a faster response, direct your inquiry to the correct court — and if you email or leave a voicemail, include your full name, phone number and case or docket number.
Practice social distancing by maintaining at least six feet between other people if you have business at court.If you are ill, or experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, stay home and contact your primary care physician first; after that — please alert court administration staff by calling 928-425-3231.
If you enter the courthouse and become ill or develop symptoms within five days, alert Gila County Health & Emergency Management’s call center during weekday business hours at 928-402-8888.
