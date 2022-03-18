At its March 15 meeting the Gila County Board of Supervisors awarded a $146,380 contract to InterMountain West Civil Constructors, Inc. of Mesa to repair the Buckhead Mesa Landfill west pond liner.
Public Works had expected it to cost about $50,000 to repair the damage, which is believed to have been the result of elk getting in the pond, but the informal bids came in much higher.
“We were shocked at the amount,” said Steve Sanders, public works director.
The supervisors also expressed concern about the cost and Steve Christensen, Dist. 1, asked if it wouldn’t be a better investment to replace the pond liner rather than just repair it.
He also said if the damage is from elk, then the area should be fenced.
At the Jan. 4, 2022, the Gila County Board of Supervisors’ meeting, the board authorized the advertisement for bids for the project. Technology Construction, Inc. of Prescott and InterMountain West Civil Constructors, Inc. submitted bids.
The west pond is one of three leachate ponds in the landfill. Gila County must do its best to get it repaired. In order to install the liner, the ambient temperature can’t be below 40 degrees, so most of the window is lost and it will be into spring before a contractor can begin on the repairs. Once the county gives the contractor notice to proceed, the work must be completed in four weeks.
There were irregularities and missing items in the two bids received. After a consultation with the county attorney’s office, a request to each company was made to respond to the individual deficiencies in their bids. Only one company, InterMountain West Civil Constructors, Inc., responded with all of the required information, so the other company has been deemed unresponsive.
