Gila County plans to operate on $118.7 million for fiscal year 2020-21, $460,000 less than the current budget. The Board of Supervisors adopted the budget at a special meeting on July 14.
After the adoption, James Menlove, county manager, told the board the county finished the 2019-20 year in the black. He told the BOS the projections made a couple of months ago regarding the COVID-19 related decrease in state-shared sales tax revenue has proved on target. He said reports for March and April show a decline of $245,000 from the same period last year.
The FY 20-21 budget was constructed based on expected continuing decreases in:
• State-shared revenues — 23%
• County excise tax — 23%
• Other revenue decreases — 5-10%
To mitigate the expected decreases, the budget incorporates:
• AZ CARES Act funding of $2.9 million
• A review of all vacant positions and fill only as necessary to support mandated services and COVID-19 related response
• No new full-time equivalent positions overall
• Manage capital expenditures for cost and timing
• No increase in health insurance costs
• Operating budgets to remain flat
• Budgeted tentative salary adjustments based on timing of economic recovery
Additional actions that contribute to limit the impact of lower revenues are proactive leadership in response to COVID-19; department directors achieving financial and staffing targets; and timely applications for grant funding and other resources, according to the BOS presentation by Maryn Belling, budget manager for the county.
Menlove told the board the budget has some very significant things, including the animal facility in Globe; the multipurpose (courts, supervisors, department satellite offices, etc.) facility in Payson; and addressing the county’s obligation to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
The budget revenue sources include: 34% from primary property taxes; 34% from special revenue funds; 7% from state-shared sales tax; 6% from Federal Payments in Lieu of Taxes; 3% from secondary property tax; 3% from the county excise tax; 2% from vehicle license tax; and 11% from other sources.
The budget does not call for any tax rate increases, however some assessed values have risen, which will make some primary and secondary property taxes higher. The county’s primary property tax rate is $4.19 per $100 of assessed value. A property owner’s tax bill also includes a secondary tax rate. There are two “special” districts all property tax bills include: 0.2425 for the Gila County Library District and 0.1000 for the Fire District Assistance Tax. Those two items added to the primary property tax rate total $4.5325.
Depending on where the property is located, the tax bill also includes a school district tax, a rural fire district tax, street light district tax, and sanitary district tax, plus the taxes levied by incorporated cities and towns. These tax rates are set in late July or early August, Belling told the BOS.
The county spends 45% of its budget on the courts and law enforcement; 37% on general government; 7% to the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System and Arizona Long Term Care System; 4% on health and emergency management; 2% on community development; and 5% on other.
