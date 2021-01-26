The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved another three-story home conditional use permit Jan. 19.
The home is a 34-foot-tall single-family residence in the Strawberry Mountain Shadows subdivision in Pine. The area is zoned for two-story homes of no more than 30 feet. The applicant, Shawna Taylor, sought a CUP to build the home.
To fulfill the CUP requirement of the Gila County Zoning Ordinance, the applicant held a neighborhood meeting Nov. 17, 2020. Two property owners within the area contacted the applicants via email with questions that were answered by the applicant. No neighbors attended the meeting.
The Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on Dec. 17, 2020. One opposition letter was received and one neighbor who opposed the CUP addressed the commission. The commissioners voted 9 to 0 to recommend to the Board of Supervisors’ approval of the CUP application.
The public hearing notice for the Jan. 19, 2021 Board of Supervisors’ meeting was published in the Arizona Silver Belt newspaper on Dec. 30, 2020 and in the Payson Roundup on Dec. 29, 2020, and the property posted on Dec. 28, 2020.
The residence is to be constructed in the Strawberry Mountain Shadows subdivision in Pine. The subdivision consists of other two- and three-story single-family residences. The proposed single-family residence height is 4 feet above the allowed 30 feet without a CUP and one story greater than the two allowed without a CUP.
Staff feels that the additional height and story of the single-family residence would have a minimal negative visual impact on the neighborhood due to the property’s topography. The lot is severely sloped and according to the applicants, the second floor of the building will most likely be below the level of the street. Since the structure will be used as a residence, it is compatible with the R1 Use District and the subdivision. In addition, the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval.
A three-story home that got approval in Whispering Pines has been met with ire from area residents.
