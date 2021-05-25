The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved a Conditional Use Permit application for Michael and Dina Walling at its May 4 meeting. The CUP allows the Wallings to build a three-story, 39-foot tall single-family residence in the Hunter Creek Ranch subdivision northeast of Payson.
There were only three neighboring property owners who attended the required community meeting on the issue, according to Randy Pluimer, acting director of the county’s Community Development Department. He said none objected to the Wallings’ plans. He added there have been no other comments submitted on the project.
The Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on March 18. The commissioners voted 7 to 0 to recommend to the Board of Supervisors approval of the CUP application, with one commissioner absent.
A Conditional Use Permit is required for any building exceeding two stories or 3 feet above ground level.
The Hunter Creek Ranch subdivision has other three-story single-family residences.
Pluimer reported staff feels that the additional height of the single-family residence would have a minimal negative visual impact on the neighborhood due to the property’s topography with an extensive amount of pine trees, and the fact that there are several residences in the area that are three stories and over 30 feet in height.
