Two different Conditional Use Permits were approved by the Gila County Board of Supervisors at its March 15 meeting.
One allows for a recreational vehicle on the property at 857 S. Tonto Creek Drive in Payson, for 18 months prior to the primary residence — a manufactured home — being placed. Normally there is a six-month limit on this kind of situation.
However, because of delays in delivery of the manufactured home, the property owners requested the CUP be extended.
The applicants, Alan and Robin Warenski, reside out-of-state and are planning monthly visits to meet with contractors to prepare the property for placement of the manufactured home. The applicants’ manufactured home will not arrive for approximately 12 months due to the limited supply issue.
The current land use is primarily vacant with existing electric, water and wastewater.
Randy Pluimer, told the board the community development staff found that the proposed use of occupying the recreational vehicle once or twice a month for a limited time frame to be harmonious and compatible with neighboring uses. The recommendation from the county Planning and Zoning Commission was a unanimous 8-0 vote to recommend the board’s approval of the Conditional Use Permit.
The second CUP allows for a recreational vehicle to be occupied on property at 110 N. Nottingham Lane in Payson.
The applicants, Ernesto and Olivia Luevano, requested an existing recreational vehicle to be permanently connected to utilities and occupied by family or friends on occasion.
