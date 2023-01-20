The Gila County Board of Supervisors, at its Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting, approved a conditional use permit for a business in Strawberry. Approval was given with a 2 to 1 vote, with District 2 Supervisor Tim Humphrey opposed.
The CUP application was from Kimberly Brennan for property at 5188 N. Hwy. 87, Strawberry. She sought approval of the CUP to allow for a 15-foot, 3-inch rear setback where 20-feet is required, for an existing 9-foot-by-16-foot office building, including a wood deck. Brennan had the building constructed without a building permit or zoning approval.
The Gila County Community Development Department discovered the violation in April 2022, and Brennan was issued a cease and desist order on the construction until a permit was obtained. After additional research by staff, it was also determined that the building was placed within the rear-yard setback.
The zoning ordinance and building ordinance in place at the time the office building was placed would have required a building permit and setback requirements.
Brennan, who attended the meeting via a video connection from Payson, stated in her application she thought a permit was not required since this building is well under 200 square feet. She added she also thought the structure would be considered an accessory building, however since there is power connected, the Gila County Building Ordinance considers this habitable square footage.
She admitted to not reading the full rules initially, but when she did, she discovered having power to the structure necessitated permits.
Brennan, in her application, stated she has an irregularly shaped lot and she would like to modify what is considered the “rear” lot line.
Randy Pluimer, community development director, backed up Brennan’s contention the lot is irregularly shaped, more of triangle than a square.
The building is designed to be a private office for Brennan’s real estate business, but she does not expect much foot traffic, if any.
“These days we do most of our business online or at the home the client wants,” Brennan told the BOS. She said the office would mostly be for storing her files.
The Gila County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-1, to recommend the Board of Supervisors approve the Conditional Use Permit application at its November meeting. The staff of Community Development had recommended the CUP application be denied as the structure was in violation of county ordinances.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval only if several conditions were met.
• Kimberly Brennan or the current owner of the property must submit building plans for the 9-foot-by-16-foot office building, including a wood deck, no later than 60 days from the date of the Gila County Board of Supervisors’ decision.
• No future encroachments are permitted within any setback on the noted property.
• Any future additions shall be reviewed and permitted prior to construction and must meet all Gila County ordinances
• No other structures or additions are authorized on this property without compliance with all building density requirements in the Gila County Zoning Ordinance.
• The structure’s design criteria must be approved by an Arizona Registrant.
• The structure is not permitted to be connected to a septic system without approval by the Gila County Health Department, including issuance of a permit.
• Owner must resolve any other pending citations or alleged violations by the county including, but not limited to, those relating to code enforcement, wastewater, flood control, or building compliance.
• A development plan must be submitted and approved prior to the structure’s use as an office.
• The Owner must abide by all other state, federal, and local regulations that are applicable, and must obtain all state, federal and local permits that are applicable.
Brennan praised the county’s Community Development staff for its assistance in resolving the issues with her property, and its continued help in getting the required documentation to make the structure comply with the CUP.
Other business
The Gila County Board of Supervisors had four additional public hearings on its agenda Tuesday, Jan. 17. Three were about liquor licenses, with two of those are in Pine.
The BOS gave approval for recommending to the state regarding new liquor licenses for Pine Provisions Deli & Bottle Shop, 6240 Hardscrabble Mesa Rd., Pine and Old County Inn, 3502 N. Hwy. 87, Pine. It also approved recommending the transfer of a liquor license for the Stage Coach Bar & Grill (formerly the Roosevelt Resort), Hwy. 188, Tonto Basin.
The other public hearing, was on an unpermitted structure, with setback violations, in Tonto Basin. There is a separate story on that issue.
