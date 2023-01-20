The Gila County Board of Supervisors, at its Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting, approved a conditional use permit for a business in Strawberry. Approval was given with a 2 to 1 vote, with District 2 Supervisor Tim Humphrey opposed.

The CUP application was from Kimberly Brennan for property at 5188 N. Hwy. 87, Strawberry. She sought approval of the CUP to allow for a 15-foot, 3-inch rear setback where 20-feet is required, for an existing 9-foot-by-16-foot office building, including a wood deck. Brennan had the building constructed without a building permit or zoning approval.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.