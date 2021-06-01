The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved two different grant applications by the Gila County Sheriff’s Office at its May 4 meeting.
Both were submitted electronically earlier this year to meet the grant deadlines. One was to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for four fully equipped police package vehicles. The other was to the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes for the Gila County Drug, Gang and Violent Crimes Task Force.
While the GCSO sought $261,256 in funding for four fully equipped police package vehicles, it received funding in the amount of $130,628 for two.
Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd asked the BOS to accept the grant award as well as approve the submission of the grant application. The board gave both unanimous approval.
The Drug, Gang, and Violent Crime Control grant application was for $618,629.05 to fund the county’s Drug, Gang and Violent Crimes Task Force.
The ultimate initiative of the Gila County Drug, Gang and Violent Crimes Task Force is to protect life, property, and the rights of individuals. The grant requires a 25% match, which will come from the county’s General Fund.
The grant was submitted electronically March 4 for $618,629.05 for the performance period of July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. It will provide salaries and employment-related expenses for the Task Force.
The GCSO has yet to learn if the application was successful.
