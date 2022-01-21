Gila County now has $24 million for a bridge over Tonto Creek.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Jan. 18 approved a $21.1 million grant agreement to construct the bridge. It also approved a transfer of $1 million from the general fund and $1.8 million from the Transportation Excise Tax Fund to the Tonto Creek Bridge Fund to pay the county’s match for the grant to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The project must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.
In his presentation to the BOS on the project, Tom Goodman, public works, said there had recently been a progress meeting with ADOT and the Federal Highway Commission. The next step will be a request for bids for the bridge made by ADOT in February. Bids should be returned in March and an award made in April or May.
Before construction can start, a cell tower must be moved, which probably won’t take place until mid-July. APS must also move some wires. Goodman said the best-case scenario has construction starting in August 2022, with the worst case putting the start into October 2022. He told the BOS the construction is expected to take 18 to 24 months.
Board members Steve Christensen and Woody Cline both expressed concern about what happens if the bids are over the $23.9 million.
Goodman said the county would cover the difference.
Chair of the Board Tim Humphrey said after all the work done on the project to this point, he was confident the budget was sound.
Since 1995, eight people have died attempting to cross Tonto Creek under high-water conditions. Due to high water, the at-grade roads crossing Tonto Creek are closed an average of 25 days each year, and the nearest detour adds approximately 71 miles and still requires high-clearance vehicles.
Avoiding the detour generates travel time savings by creating a more direct and accessible connection to the school, jobs, and other essential services that are inaccessible during high-water events.
The bridge safety benefits: all-weather access across Tonto Creek, where there is currently a dirt road crossing, and improving emergency response time across the creek.
It also eliminates soil disturbance and oil, grease, and gasoline in the creek from vehicles crossing the creek bed, and also improves air quality by replacing approximately 1.5 miles of dirt road.
The project restores permanent connectivity between the east and west sides of Tonto Basin.
