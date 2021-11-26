The Gila County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 15 approved two grant requests. One, submitted by the Health Department, will bring in $30,000 for dental care. The other, submitted by the Community Services Department, will bring in an additional $366,145 for weatherization and energy assistance for low-income residents.
Dental care
The Health Department is seeking the $30,000 grant from Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation.
The mission of the DDAZF is to improve lives by promoting oral health. Since its inception, it has distributed $13 million across Arizona to promote oral health and prevent dental disease.
If successful, the $30,000 grant will be for the period of Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2024.
If the Health and Emergency Management Department receives the grant, it will bring the Delta Dental Community Program to Gila County communities and partner with local schools, Women with Infants and Children (WIC), and local senior centers. The program is to encourage and advance the integration of oral health and overall health based on medical/dental integration; increase access to oral health services to underserved children, pregnant women, and seniors; and promote collaboration across a wide range of health providers in Arizona.
The Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department will contract a registered dental assistant who will provide oral health education, dental treatment, and dental disease prevention services to underserved and uninsured residents of Gila County. This person will also transport dental supplies and equipment, wherever necessary.
The Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department will provide screenings, referrals to advanced dental care, and education on oral health and preventative measures.
Weatherization and Energy Assistance
The Gila County Community Services Department, Housing Services earlier this year received $213,569 for weatherization and low-income energy assistance. The Department of Energy Weatherization Assistance Program for Low-Income Persons provided $168,230 and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provided $45,339.
Community Services is seeking an additional $366,145 of LIHEAP-ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) funding for a new contract amount of $579,714 to be used to provide weatherization services to eligible citizens living in Gila County.
