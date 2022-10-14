Three intergovernmental agreements between Gila County and the Arizona Department of Health Services were approved at the Oct. 4 meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

The first brings in the sum of $204,367 to allow the Health & Emergency Management Department, Division of Public Health Emergency Preparedness, to continue to strengthen incident management, jurisdictional recovery, biosurveillance, information management, countermeasures, mitigation, and surge/outbreak management of COVID-19. It allows the department to continue to provide laboratory testing (as needed), and data collection to enable the identification and tracking of COVID-19 cases in the county.

