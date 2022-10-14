Three intergovernmental agreements between Gila County and the Arizona Department of Health Services were approved at the Oct. 4 meeting of the Board of Supervisors.
The first brings in the sum of $204,367 to allow the Health & Emergency Management Department, Division of Public Health Emergency Preparedness, to continue to strengthen incident management, jurisdictional recovery, biosurveillance, information management, countermeasures, mitigation, and surge/outbreak management of COVID-19. It allows the department to continue to provide laboratory testing (as needed), and data collection to enable the identification and tracking of COVID-19 cases in the county.
The Public Health and Emergency Preparedness Division will continue to work with health care partners and at-risk populations to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, minimize morbidity and mortality, and preserve health care, workforce, infrastructure functions, and minimize social and economic impacts.
It also allows the Health & Emergency Management Department to strengthen the readiness of the community and prepare for, respond to, and recover from public health emergencies and/or disasters.
The purpose of the Gila County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program is to prepare the staff and community for any public health emergency. This includes staff training, development of disaster plans, organizing disaster exercises, and procuring emergency supplies and equipment. The program exists to enhance all-hazard strategic planning and direction, coordination and assessment, surveillance and detection capacities, risk communication and health information dissemination, telecommunications capabilities, and education and training.
The second IGA with ADHS was a replacement for an earlier contract to continue to provide immunization services to Gila County residents. It will allow the county health department to provide immunizations through June 30, 2027, in the amount of $95,045.
The third IGA with ADHS allows the county to continue to provide Women, Infant, and Child (WIC) Services.
