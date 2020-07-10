At its July 7 meeting the Gila County Board of Supervisors approved vote center and polling place sites for the Aug. 4 primary.
Vote centers are polling locations where any voter may receive a ballot on election day and cast their ballot.
Gila County has six vote centers. Any registered voter may vote at any of the vote centers.
The county has 11 precinct specific polling sites. Voters must be registered in those precincts to cast a ballot.
Both polling places and vote centers are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.
Northern Gila County vote centers: Payson Vote Center 1, Expedition Church, 302 S. Ash St.; Payson Vote Center 2, Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Pkwy.; Payson Vote Center 3, Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260; Star Valley Vote Center, Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Hwy. 260.
Area polling places: Gisela, Tonto Valley Bible Church, 526 S. Valley View Rd.; Pine-Strawberry East and Pine-Strawberry West, First Baptist Church of Pine, 4039 N. Hwy. 87; Tonto Basin, Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce, 45675 Hwy. 188; Whispering Pines, East Verde Baptist Church, 11209 N. Houston Mesa Rd.; Zane Grey, Christopher Creek Bible Fellowship Church, 1036 E. Christopher Creek Loop.
