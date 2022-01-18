The Gila County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Jan. 18, will be asked to approve a $21.1 million grant agreement to construct the Tonto Creek Bridge.
The BOS will also be asked to approve a transfer of $1 million from the general fund and $1.8 million from the Transportation Excise Tax Fund to the Tonto Creek Bridge Fund to pay the county’s match to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The bridge will provide all-weather access across Tonto Creek, where there are currently dirt road crossings.
Since 1995, eight people have died attempting to cross Tonto Creek under high-water conditions. Due to high water, the at-grade roads crossing Tonto Creek are closed an average of 25 days each year, and the nearest detour adds approximately 71 miles and still requires high-clearance vehicles. Avoiding the detour generates travel time savings by creating a more direct and accessible connection to the school, jobs, and other essential services that are inaccessible during high-water events.
The project eliminates soil disturbance and oil, grease, and gasoline in the creek from vehicles crossing the creek bed, and also improves air quality by replacing approximately 1.5 miles of dirt road.
The project restores permanent connectivity between the east and west sides of Tonto Basin.
The grant is funded through the fiscal year 2020 Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Grants Program. The agreement is between the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), and Gila County.
In 2020, Gila County applied for and was awarded the BUILD Grant for a bridge across Tonto Creek in Tonto Basin. The Arizona Legislature has also approved $15 million for the project, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, the state budget was pared back and the $15 million fell by the wayside. Gov. Doug Ducey, in January 2020, sent a letter to then U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao urging her to prioritize funding for the Tonto Creek Bridge in Gila County. Ducey explained that the Tonto Bridge would be an excellent candidate that would benefit the Tonto Basin’s safety efforts, quality of life and economic competitiveness.
Gila County has asked ADOT to bid, administer, and oversee the project to completion, according to information provided the BOS by Steve Sanders, director of public works. In order to accomplish that, Gila County and ADOT entered intergovernmental agreements for the management of the project.
Sanders explained, to complete the BUILD Grant, Gila County, ADOT, and USDOT need to enter the Grant Agreement Under The Fiscal Year 2020 BUILD Transportation Grants Program.
The BUILD Grant amount is $21,095,564 plus a local share of $2,825,000 for a total eligible project cost of $23,920,564. USDOT obligates the amount of $21,095,564 for the budget period ending Dec. 31, 2026.
Gila County needs to enter into the grant agreement with USDOT and ADOT to receive BUILD Grant funds for the Tonto Creek Bridge.
Transfers
The county has a separate Tonto Creek Bridge fund. To meet its match for the BUILD Grant the BOS is being asked to transfer $1 million from the General Fund and $1.8 million from its Transportation Excise Tax fund into the bridge fund.
Maryn Belling, budget manager, is presenting the request for the transfers at the Jan. 18 meeting. The presentation to the board states, “While creating the budget for the Fiscal Year 2022, staff put in $3 million as a budgeted transfer out of the Transportation Excise Tax Fund into the Tonto Creek Bridge Fund. In the Transportation Excise Tax fund budget was a transfer of $1,500,000 in the event the General Fund could find a source of revenue to assist in the bridge project.
“The bridge project estimate has increased by about $400,000 for construction, so Gila County may end up using more of the Transportation Excise Tax funding to complete the project. With the transportation projects already planned for road maintenance projects in FY2022, paying all the $3,000,000 could leave the Transportation Excise Tax Fund short. The county manager pledged $1 million out of the General Fund to assist in this project. If that can happen, the Transportation Excise Tax Fund portion will be $1,825,000.”
Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will invoice Gila County in January 2022 for the total match, minus the $175,000, which was used already for final plans and specifications to bring the project up to date. The amount ADOT will invoice is $2,825,000.
When completed, the bridge will be 1,981 feet long and 40 feet wide. It will have two 12-foot traffic lanes with shoulders and a sidewalk.
Sanders said once agreements are in place — and signed — the plans, specifications, utility and right of way clearances would be updated and finalized for bidding. This part of the project could take six to nine months.
Once everything is completed the project can be advertised for construction bids, according to Sanders.
