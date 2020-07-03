Gila County owes $12.2 million to the retirement fund for current and former public safety employees in the sheriff’s office.
The county supervisors met in a June 23 work session to discuss the debt and the purchase of pension bonds as an option for payment.
The fund, formally known as the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), must receive contributions from all entities employing law enforcement, fire and other public safety workers. The employees also pay into the system and the PSPRS makes investments with the contributions to generate returns to make benefit payments to retirees.
Gila County is not alone in owing money to the fund. Payson raised its sales tax by 1% in 2017 to put more money toward what it owed the PSPRS. As of 2018 that debt amounted to $20 million. A 2018 state law requires public entities to pay off their unfunded liabilities to PSPRS by 2036.
“It’s a huge problem everyone is having to deal with,” Mike Townsend told the BOS. Townsend is with the PSPRS. He and Mark Reader presented information to the board on the issue. Reader is with Stifel, a brokerage and investment banking firm that most recently helped the county secure financing for its $10 million capital improvement plan for facilities in Payson and Globe.
Townsend told the BOS the unfunded liability to the PSPRS is a debt. “It’s not if the unfunded liability will be paid off, it is when and by whom,” he said.
County manager James Menlove reiterated Townsend, “This is a debt that’s on our financial records and I have seen it grow in spite of our 50% contribution.”
Menlove said the 2008 meltdown caused the problem. “If we were to fund this and there was another meltdown, would it knock us down again?” he asked Townsend.
“2008 did not cause this. There are recessions every eight to 10 years. The PBI (investment return based permanent benefit increase) was taken from assets,” Townsend responded.
The PBI was replaced in 2016 by passage of Proposition 124. The PSPRS now uses a simple annual cost-of-living increase capped at 2%, he explained.
“It’s quite a large problem. If we secure the money and fund (the system) fully, what security does the county have so we don’t go down this road again?” asked District 3 Supervisor Woody Cline, chairman of the BOS.
“We’re working on that — to change the policy and actuarial function. We’re trying to get the county’s help,” Townsend said.
“So if we do nothing it gets worse,” Cline said.
Townsend agreed and added, “And very painful.”
Reader discussed the option of the county purchasing pension bonds to fully fund the PSPRS.
He said pension costs continue to escalate and the gap between assets and liabilities has widened over the years. “Benefit payments are due and payable no matter what. Gila’s pension payments are the fastest escalating costs on the county’s budget,” Reader said in his documentation for the board.
“The current market and state reforms offer a good opportunity to address the problem,” he continued.
Addressing concerns about the uncertainty in the bond market, Reader said, “Possibly put aside a reserve fund to cover any rough patches in the market.”
District 2 Supervisor Tim Humphrey asked if adjustments could be made down the road or would things be set in stone.
“A reserve fund would take care of a new liability or buy time for the market to come back,” Reader said.
The BOS was told taxable pension bonds are generally not callable, but it can make some callable to take advantage of lower rates.
“This is a long-term thing, it’s not one and done. It’s there for 17 years. It (a bond) is not a static tool, it’s a dynamic tool,” Reader said.
Menlove told the BOS there are risks. “A pension bond is a fixed cost for the county … Does the benefit outweigh the risk?”
Cline said, “We have to look out for our people. We’re all in tune with not raising taxes. I’m not sure where I am with this. We have to go with the best information, but I don’t want to set the county up to fail and I don’t want to see us going in the hole millions of dollars over time.”
Reader said, “A contingency fund helps the county manage the liability rather than letting the liability manage you. It helps mitigate risks.”
Menlove added a contingency gives comfort to investors. “If we can do something we should.”
Cline asked for another work session on the topic in about three weeks and that finance department personnel be included.
