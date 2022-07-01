Recently in a work session on how to spend $10.5 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Gila County Board of Supervisors talked about allocating $1 million each to capital projects in the three districts. It was suggested $1 million for District 1 could be spent on improvements to the county jail facility in Payson; District 2’s $1 million could be used for improvements to the Gila County Fairgrounds; and the $1 million for District 3 would go toward turning the old Pleasant Valley Ranger District structures and property into the veterans retreat planned for the site.
Since it was a work session, no vote was taken regarding the ARPA allocations. However, on June 28, the supervisors had another work session to discuss the next steps for both the fairgrounds and veterans retreat.
Presenting information on the two items were Homero Vela, assistant county manager, and Joseph Dickison, director, facilities management.
Fairgrounds
“We want to paint a vision and create a path forward with a master plan and redevelopment guide for the fairgrounds,” Dickison said.
“This is a starting point, part one of a master plan,” Vela said.
District 2 Supervisor Tim Humphrey, in whose district the fairgrounds are located, said, “Years ago there used to be something there every weekend. It has lots of possibilities. We have a beautiful site and we’re not doing anything with it. It frustrates me.”
He said the county needed to make the fairgrounds a safe and friendly environment.
“Maybe we need to get someone in the recreational business and let them help us with what will work,” Humphrey said.
District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen said he agreed with Humphrey. He suggested it could be a great venue for outdoor concerts. Humphrey added there are a lot of local bands.
“Looking at the list, I added it up, and it looks like everything currently planned would be $563,250 in total cost,” Christensen said. He added the site would also be good for softball tournaments and old car shows.
District 3 Supervisor Woody Cline said, “We have been talking about this for five years, ever since Tim and I first came on the board with Tommie (Cline Martin, the late District 1 supervisor).”
Dickison said part of the master plan would be to identify the customer base for the fairgrounds and what events they would be drawn to. Dickison and Vela looked at the master plans of several similar facilities around the country, he said, “The common thing we found in all of these is they went to the customers to find out what they wanted, both local residents and those in neighboring communities.”
“This is going to be an ongoing effort. We create a master plan and then review it in the future and make any needed adjustments,” Vela said.
He then added the county could create a community garden on the site and have the extension service give gardening classes and hold a farmers market there as well.
“In Payson, they have all these things and they are all well attended. There used to be a lot of softball tournaments there too, not just kids, but adults. They stayed in the motels, ate in the restaurants and shopped. Then the Payson Town Council decided to charge high fees for the tournaments and the fees killed them,” Dickison said.
Both Vela and Dickison emphasized several times the importance of outreach with surveys and public meetings. Vela said the documentation provided by the supervisors referred to focus groups. He explained these could be people involved in the fair or people interested in making the area greener.
Cline asked about the RV park on the property. Dickison it was probably the most used facility there.
“If improvements were made to the RV park, it would get more use,” Cline said.
Vela agreed. “The RV area can use some upgrades. It looks a little stark.”
“The poor shape of the fairgrounds is a benefit. If there were newer structures, there might be some resistance to making improvements. This is a reset. I’d like to see it completed sooner than the 10 years projected,” Christensen said.
Cline said they also needed to think about staffing.
Humphrey agreed, “What positions are open and unlikely to be filled that can be ‘moved’ to become the fairgrounds management and crew? We also need to think about financing the facility as well as its management.”
Neither Cline nor Humphrey felt the fairgrounds management duties should fall into the lap of anyone already managing a department, or several.
Cline asked, “Do we want this to be self-sustaining or subsidized by the county? Most likely, we’ll need to subsidize it for a while.”
“We need a fairgrounds director and crew. This could make money, unlike a swimming pool, but it will take time,” Christensen said.
Cline asked Vela and Dickison if the facilities they studied were self-sustaining or subsidized. Dickison said they couldn’t get that information in time for the work session, but they can go back and find it.
“I don’t want the county to get into a money-making business. We need to look at possibly restructuring the budget,” Humphrey said.
Vela and Dickison proposed creating a 15- to 25-member committee to help develop the master plan and do outreach to the community regarding the fairgrounds. It was suggested a two-month timeline to pull the committee together and get them organized and given target tasks. The group would then start creating a master plan with input from residents and business owners.
“It’s a very aggressive schedule,” Vela said. “We will be asking these people to attend a couple of very long meetings. The whole idea is to get it started and get it going.”
Cline asked why a 15- to 25-member committee was suggested.
“We want representation from all interested parties,” Vela responded.
Each supervisor is preparing a list of five people they think should be on the committee and making initial contact with them to see if they’d be interested. County manager James Menlove said his executive assistant Sherry Grice had also made a list for him.
Humphrey asked the county attorney if it would be a conflict of interest for him to be on the committee, so long as he did not vote on anything it sent to the supervisors. The attorney said it would not be a conflict so long as he recused himself from voting on its issues.
Menlove suggested once committee members have been selected, there will be an open house at the fairgrounds to show them the site and its problems and make sure everyone agreed. He added the budget includes funds for a fairgrounds manager, but the job has not yet been defined. He said he would get that taken care of and bring it to the board for approval for posting. Menlove said if someone already on staff applied the quickest it could be filled would be four weeks, interviewing “outside” candidates would take from six to eight weeks.
Pleasant Valley Veterans Retreat
Vela and Dickison approached to planning for a master plan for the retreat in much the same way as they handled the fairgrounds project.
They looked at other retreats — in Montana, Maryland and Kentucky. All were 501(c)(3)s, with a board running them. All were also restricted as to what veterans they served — primarily those who are disabled.
“They all started very small, with only one or two people operating them, and then grew as funding allowed. We have a very different situation. We have large site — 230-plus acres — which offers a lot of opportunities and challenges,” Dickison said.
The first project, after addressing the infrastructure issues, is making the administration building usable. It would be where people would check in, have resource services and more.
“The historic value must be maintained,” Christensen said.
Kathy Melvin, Cline’s executive assistant, who has worked on the project since its inception, assured Christensen the historic value is safe because of restrictions in the federal legislation transferring the property to the county. It cannot be used for anything but a veterans retreat, and the historic buildings and ruins on the property must be protected.
Christensen said he applauded Cline for all his efforts on the project. He also said the master plan needs to be a priority.
Cline said the project has had the board’s support from the beginning, but it was the efforts of Melvin and Dickison that made the difference.
“The master plan needs to be by the veterans,” Cline said.
Dickison said the Rim Country veterans community is already involved in the project.
Humphrey said, “I’ve supported this and seen it grow. I don’t want to see it fall for lack of management. Does it need to have management in place? Do we need to look at restructuring staff funds to get management?”
Melvin said the 501(c)(3) is moving along and it will run the facility with county oversight. She added it does need someone full-time to run it.
Cline said it should probably have two people on staff to start — someone to check people in and another to take care of the grounds.
Humphrey again suggested looking at realigning the personnel budget — eliminating the positions that are currently vacant and unlikely to be filled and putting that “savings” toward hiring a manager and staff for the veterans retreat, as well as the fairgrounds.
Cline asked Menlove to arrange a work session to discussing unfilled positions and the money that could be moved for staffing the two projects.
