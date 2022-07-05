The Gila County Board of Supervisors extensively discussed planning for improvements to the county fairgrounds in Globe at its June 28 work session.
The agenda included a similar discussion for the Pleasant Valley Veterans Retreat.
Assistant county manager Homero Vela and facilities department director Joseph Dickison presented the board with a detailed proposal to develop a master plan for the veterans retreat.
Veterans retreats are primarily focused on supporting veterans and their family members in a nature-based therapeutic setting.
Many of the retreats and camps have “themes” and many of those themes relate to experiencing connection with the natural world and others who have gone through the same experiences.
Often, the retreats are offered at little or no cost and are intended to provide the veteran and their family an opportunity to experience a place and time specifically designated to them.
Many offer an all-inclusive retreat type lodging with meals and a variety of outdoor activities such as sitting around a fire-pit, hiking, fishing, all-terrain vehicle outings, equine therapy and more.
Some retreats only offer services to wounded or ill veterans and their families; post-9/11 veterans; or all active-duty military or veterans.
The U.S. Forest Service has leased and will later transfer ownership of the 232.9-acre former Tonto Forest Pleasant Valley Administration Site to Gila County for a veterans retreat to be managed by a 501(c)(3). The current plan includes maintenance and rehabilitation of the site and buildings, including three historic buildings.
The current status and plans for the Pleasant Valley Veterans Retreat:
• 6,000-square-foot administration building to become main lodge with check-in, resource rooms, etc.
• 2 brick residences to be remodeled for overnight family option.
• 2 sets of barracks to be remodeled with new kitchens and bathrooms with room enough to house eight veterans each.
• Historic Ranger office and house to be remodeled for an overnight family option.
• Historic Barn, heli-pads and well and wastewater system currently have no changes planned.
• RV Park to be upgraded to provide six campsites for families and groups.
According to Vela’s and Dickison’s presentation, a master plan for the Pleasant Valley Veterans Retreat will help provide a comprehensive plan for all aspects of the retreat. It is to include a long-term goal/vision for the site; project scope; define roles and responsibilities; project schedule and list deliverables; risk assessment; communication plan.
Expanding on this, Vela and Dickison provided an example of developing a master plan:
• Long Term Goal/Vision
• Project Scope: service offered — a retreat experience and/or counseling; service capacity — how many at one time, how many outings.
• Roles and Responsibilities: donor/contribution strategy — who develops the plan, who do we target, how do we get started; staffing — to operate, maintain, recruit donors and contributors, select applicants, etc.
• Project Schedule and Deliverables: 5-year Building Plan — Remodel, rehabilitate, build, phases, target dates; comprehensive master plan.
• Risk Assessment — pro forma financial statements.
• Communication.
Vela and Dickison concluded the presentation documentation with “How to get started.”
• Board provides initial input at work session.
• Select a large team, with 15 to 25 members, to develop an outline for the master plan. The team would include stakeholders, community and staff members with needed expertise, veterans, etc.
• Large team would report to the BOS within weeks for board input.
• Utilize survey to solicit community input.
• Assign a small team to work to add the needed level of detail to the master plan and submit to the board for approval in a matter of months.
Most of this information was not presented to the board due to a scheduling conflict. However, the board did have a chance to talk about finding the money to provide needed personnel to oversee the needed actions to start developing a master plan for the Pleasant Valley Veterans Retreat. District 3 Supervisor Woody Cline, who is chairman of BOS, asked county manager James Menlove to arrange a work session to discuss possibly eliminating vacant positions that are likely to remain unfilled and using the funds for those jobs to cover the cost of the new position(s) for the retreat site.
