The Gila County Community Development Department Director Scott Buzan gave the board of supervisors an update on his staff’s 2019 activities Feb. 4.
The department staff is responsible for a wide variety of tasks falling within either the building safety division or the planning and zoning division, the director explained.
Buzan shared the department’s achievements for 2019. He said one of the most outstanding were efforts by the building safety staff to provide improved turnaround time on permits.
In the past some approvals took as long as four months, but now the turnaround averages less than three days on some permits.
That streamlining is also responsible for $19.6 million in new construction valuation, he said.
Also playing into the streamlining of the process were the pre-application meetings the department now conducts to educate developers, contractors and citizens that are thinking about building additions or a new home. These were introduced in April 2019 and since then there have been 18, held both in southern and northern Gila County.
The planning and zoning division revised all the zoning applications, instruction sheets and checklists and uploaded them to the county website for easy access.
The division’s planner began a complete rewrite of the county’s zoning ordinance.
The division is working with a developer on a 10-lot subdivision east of Globe; processed two new RV parks in Tonto Basin; two wedding venues in Pine and Strawberry; a bakery in Strawberry; an 8- to 10- room lodge in Pine; and the development of 16 single-family residences in Pine.
Buzan told the supervisors the Community Development Department plans the following for 2020:
• Installation of an information monitor in Payson
• Safer and more secure lobby in Payson
• Approval of the rewritten zoning ordinance
• Two permit techs to get ICC Permit Tech certification
• Plan reviewer to get ICC ADA certification
• Building inspector to get ICC Building Inspector certification
• Permit software (Trakit) training — Health and Public Works Department staff taking part
• Research the feasibility and cost to convert to a web-based version of the Trakit software and getting additional Trakit modules in order provide improved services to our customers such as self-scheduling of inspections, check online the status on plans in review, and emailing inspection results while still on the job site
• Adoption of the 2018 International Building Codes and Building Code Ordinance
• Building official to meet with Realtors in Globe and Payson
• Continue to offer our services to the towns of Hayden and Winkelman through an IGA
• IGAs in place with both the Town of Payson and City of Globe to allow the department to permit and inspect county buildings in their jurisdictions
• Ready and able to permit, plan review, and inspect all new and remodeled county buildings
Following Buzan’s presentation Dist. 2 Supervisor Tim Humphrey said, “I appreciate the strides the department has made to better serve the citizens.”
Dist. 3 Supervisor Woody Cline, who chairs to BOS, said, “I appreciate the efforts. I have always considered the department to be the backbone of the county because it is through community development we receive (property) tax revenues.”
Buzan said the team strives to provide a one-stop shop for residents.
The building safety division handles building code enforcement and education, building permits, plan review and inspections. The staff also provides site plan reviews and works to solve related problems.
Buzan said the division personnel work closely with their counterparts in the planning and zoning division, wastewater, flood plain, grading and drainage.
The planning and zoning division is responsible for the county’s comprehensive master plan, planning, enforcement, interpretation and revising the county zoning ordinance; educating the public about county zoning regulations; pre-application meetings; rezoning of land and variances; administrative variances; all manner of permits related to use of the land; development plans; preliminary and final subdivision plats; the subdivision ordinance; minor land divisions; lot line adjustments; and record of survey.
The planning and zoning division staff also works with and submits applications and makes recommendations to the Board of Adjustments and the Planning & Zoning Commission.
