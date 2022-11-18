The Gila County Board of Supervisors awarded $100,000 to the Tonto Natural Resource District Nov. 15 to cover its required match for a Forest Service grant. It also approved an intergovernmental agreement between Gila County and Tonto Natural Resource Conservation District.
The Tonto NRCD funds, with the Forest Service grant, will support its Reading the Range program and establish a seed harvesting and re-seeding program, and support weed management and mapping.
The board’s approval of the funds was designated to be for the benefit of the public.
The presentation on the Tonto NRCD was made by one of its board members, Sammi Jenkins. Chairman of the Gila County Board of Supervisors Woody Cline recused himself from the vote — he is chairman of the Tonto NRCD board.
Across the United States, nearly 3,000 Conservation Districts work directly with landowners to conserve and promote healthy soils, water, forests, and wildlife. The Tonto NRCD is part of this broad network.
The Tonto NRCD’s mission statement is: “To provide and promote leadership in the use and conservation of natural resources through stewardship and education programs.”
It is committed to ongoing education and leadership in conservation programs including stream bank stabilization, range improvement, watershed management, noxious weed control, forest health, the Northern Gila County Clean Water Program, and drought relief administration.
With the addition of seed harvesting and re-seeding the Tonto NRCD also works in the areas of Gila County that were devastated by fire to provide soil stabilization, watershed protection and help bring back the beauty of the land.
The Reading the Range program has proven its value with the data collected and shared with range staff and ranchers. The addition of the proposed new programs enhance those efforts and help to create better watershed conditions and create more diversity of vegetation.
The foundation of the current NRCD system is rooted in the 1935 establishment of the Soil Conservation Service within the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It was created in response to the devastation of the “Dust Bowl” of the 1930s. It has evolved over the years — Arizona now has 42 individual NRCDs, it started with four in 1941.
Each district is run by a board of locally elected/appointed farmers, ranchers, and other land managers called supervisors. The NRCD supervisors work with stakeholders and district cooperators to identify resource conservation needs, set priorities, and help implement conservation practices at the local level. NRCD supervisors are unpaid and work thousands of hours each year to help local agricultural producers and other land stewards implement conservation work.
Cooperators are local producers and other land managers who reside in a NRCD. District boards join forces with cooperators to leverage available resources by collaborating with over 20 federal, state, and tribal agencies and other stakeholders who have authority, funding or expertise in the management of land, water, air, wildlife, and other natural resources.
Tonto NRCD
Commitments:
• Streambank stabilization
• Range improvement
• Watershed management
• Noxious weed identification and control
• Forest health
• Northern Gila County Clean Water Program Drought relief administration
• Reading the Range program
• TNRCD Education Center
The Reading the Range program has provided dynamic scientific data on ways to improve grazing by increasing ground cover, creating more optimal watershed conditions, creating more diversity of vegetation, as well as managing fuel loads.
Ninety percent of all grazing allotments participate in the program and there are 479 monitoring locations across the forest. By the end of the 2022 monitoring season, all allotments will have long term monitoring areas.
Reseeding efforts near El Capitan, with seed balls made at Ag Daze by fourth and fifth graders, produced a 60% germination rate, higher than anticipated.
The Tonto NRCD Education Center, among many other activities, provides integral countywide grade school education, to deliver “Ag in the Classroom” lessons annually in cooperation with Arizona Farm Bureau.
New projects
The Tonto NRCD is committed to providing ongoing education and leadership in conservation programs.
It is developing two new initiatives: seed harvesting and re-seeding. The primary focus are the areas of Gila County that were devastated by fire. The goals are to provide soil stabilization, watershed protection and help bring back the beauty and productivity of the land with native, locally grown seed.
