The Gila County Board of Supervisors awarded $100,000 to the Tonto Natural Resource District Nov. 15 to cover its required match for a Forest Service grant. It also approved an intergovernmental agreement between Gila County and Tonto Natural Resource Conservation District.

The Tonto NRCD funds, with the Forest Service grant, will support its Reading the Range program and establish a seed harvesting and re-seeding program, and support weed management and mapping.

