Michael Armstead has 20-plus years of technical and operational experience with water and wastewater systems. He has been operating and maintaining several water systems throughout Gila County for several years. However, in the cases of his Arroyo Water Company; Beaver Valley Water Company, Inc.; and Management Systems, LLC, the previous owners did not notify the county of the sales to Armstead. And Armstead was not made aware of the requirement to notify the county.
At the Sept. 7 meeting of the Gila County Board of Supervisors, the notice of change of ownership was formally presented and 25-year franchises were approved.
Armstead gained ownership of Arroyo Water Company, Inc. in 2015. He has been operating and maintaining this water system in the Punkin Center area of Tonto Basin since 2015, which provides water service to approximately 200 customers.
Armstead acquired ownership of Beaver Valley Water Company in 2018 under the name of Beaver Valley Water Company, Inc.
The service area of Beaver Valley Water Company, Inc. is unchanged from the service area of Beaver Valley Water Company.
Armstead has been operating and maintaining this water system located seven miles north of Payson since 2018. Beaver Valley Water Company, Inc. provides water service to approximately 214 customers.
Armstead acquired ownership of Jakes Corner Water Systems in 2016 under the name of Management Systems, LLC.
He has been operating and maintaining this water system since 2016. The service area covers approximately 160 acres in an area located 18 miles south of Payson and provides water service to approximately 30 customers on the south side of Highway 188 in the Jakes Corner area.
