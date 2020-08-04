The Gila County Board of Supervisors has held several meetings in the last few months discussing the most economical way to fund its Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS). The system provides retirement benefits for Gila County Sheriff’s Office personnel, detention officers for the adult jail population and dispatchers.
The most recent discussion on the issue was July 28 with Brandon Nee, who is with the Arizona County Supervisors Association.
James Menlove, county manager, provided the Roundup with the following as background:
For fiscal year 2020-2021 the county’s payment on the PSPRS unfunded liability (debt) is $869,766. They make this debt payment to the PSPRS, which charges the county 7.3% annual interest on the approximately $12.5 million current unfunded liability. The PSPRS debt is to end in 2037 at a total cost of $23.95 million, to the county, of which $11.5 million is interest. In 15 years the county’s PSPRS annual unfunded liability debt payment is projected to be $2.76 million, up from $869,766 this fiscal year.
The proposal presented to the BOS is to essentially refinance this pension debt at a lower interest rate. The new pension debt repayment schedule would bring an immediate savings to the county annually. The annual savings increases each year until the county would see a $1.7 million savings in 2036 on the annual debt service payments. Over the next 15 years the county would see cumulative savings of more than $7 million.
Should the BOS move forward with the plan, it is a proactive option to reduce county obligations; helping to ensure that there will be no increase in property taxes. “In short, once again, this proposal would save the taxpayers of Gila County approximately $7,128,029 over the next 15 years,” Menlove said.
The Great Recession of 2008-2009 caused this liability imposed on Gila County and a poorly designed retirement system. The Arizona Legislature approved the PSPRS plan, with no input from the county. Thus the county took no action to incur this debt, but the results of economic conditions and the choices of others have left the county responsible for this considerable debt.
The Gila County Supervisors have had two presentations about the system — they recently heard from a representative of the PSPRS and from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., which recently helped the county secure financing for its capital improvement projects.
One option under consideration to cover its debt to PSPRS is a pension obligation bond, as detailed by Menlove. The City of Flagstaff has just closed on a POB for $125 million to cover its debt to the PSPRS, and several other municipalities have also taken this route, the bond totals ranging from $15.4 million to $440 million.
Pension costs continue escalating for municipalities as the gap between assets and liabilities has widened over the years. Benefit payments are due no matter what, which then places the entire risk of that benefit payment stream on the sponsor, according to the June presentation by Stifel.
Nee said, the benefits of debt financing (a POB) include the fact that it would most likely make the cost cheaper in the short and long term; it would allow the county to control policy and budget goals; and a contingency reserve would help deal with volatility in the plan. The risk Nee identified, “If long term rate of interest is less than borrowing rate, it is more expensive.”
The supervisors took no action on the matter, as it was a continuation of the work-study held in late June on the same topic.
