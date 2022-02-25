It took three hours for the Gila County Board of Supervisors to hear about $34 million in capital improvements.
At a Feb. 22 work session, the board was told the recent final rule on how the county could spend its $10 million in American Recovery Plan Act loosened up the initial restrictions. The change gives a great deal of flexibility to the spending guidelines, said Mary Springer, county finance director.
She also said her department knows they cannot realize all the projects with the ARPA money, but there are some that can be covered by Highway User Revenue Funds and others that could qualify for grant money. The project list was started with the ARPA funds in mind, but was expanded to include items for improvement identified by department heads and staff.
Some major projects did not have cost estimates, so the final tally could be substantially higher than the $34 million bottom line in the presentation. The high ticket projects with no cost estimate: Tonto Creek Bridge; purchase of land from the Forest Service to expand Buckhead Mesa Landfill and the actual construction of the Buckhead landfill.
Springer was assisted in her presentation by Homero Vela, assistant county manager, and Jacque Sanders, deputy county manager.
The supervisors advised the staff separate work sessions would be beneficial on Public Works’ capital improvement proposals for roads; fleet; and landfills. Road projects totaled $5.6 million; fleet costs were $4.2 million; and the landfill identifiable costs were at $4.1 million.
The BOS also wanted a separate work session on all the GCSO capital improvements presented at the work session. Among these were remodels of both the Globe jail and Payson facility, plus adding isolation cells in both Globe and Payson to prevent transmission of communicable diseases, costing a total estimated $3,320,000.
Proposed projects with $2 million cost estimates: digitizing records — many recent records are digitized, but far more of the older records the county is required to keep remain on paper and stored in less than ideal circumstances, making it difficult for both staff and the public to access, to make the records safe and accessible, digitizing is the best solution; Pleasant Valley Veterans Camp in Young, which includes remodeling some structures and multiple other improvements. A project costing an estimated $1.5 million is the remodel of the existing Payson courthouse, which would include adding sprinklers required by the fire marshal before anything more can be done at the facility, putting in an elevator to make it ADA compliant, replacing/repairing the roof, expanding the lobby, and improving the courtrooms. Supervisor Steve Christensen, District 1, said he was fine with the remodeling proposal, but found the cost alarming. “We need to do what is necessary.” He also asked if the area had enough parking. Vela said a parking area is being built behind the GCSO facility and remodeling will not increase the activity at the existing courthouse, so no additional parking is needed.
Proposed projects estimated to cost $1 million: creating technology solutions for efficiency; U.S. 60 wastewater extension to fairgrounds; water storage for fire suppression — replacing the old, deteriorated bladders the county put in place years ago for the use of helicopters and water tenders in fighting forest fires; fairground improvements; and deferred maintenance, which includes roofing, HVAC, cameras, plumbing, security, lighting and more.
Other project cost estimates ranged from $750,000 to $150,000.
Tim Humphrey, District 2 supervisor and chair of the BOS, said if an improvement is urgent, especially if it is in relation to the safety and security of staff, it should be a priority.
Woody Cline, District 3 supervisor, said he has talked with county manager James Menlove several times about selling the county-owned property on East Highway 260 in Payson. “If we are not going to use it, we should sell it and use the money for some of these projects. We would get a good price for it.”
Sanders reminded the board that the list they were presented was not all-inclusive, it represented what had come up in discussions with the staff, for instance, when the BOS meets in a work session with the GCSO on a more detailed capital improvement list, there will be more on it than in what they saw Feb. 22.
