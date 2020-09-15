The Gila County Public Works Department recently presented its plans for capital expenditures to the board of supervisors.
Director Steve Sanders told the board his department is budgeting $396,114 for equipment; $1.54 million for roads; $586,330 for bridges; and $85,000 for sidewalks.
The county’s Highway Users Revenue Fund and its half-cent sales tax finance these items.
The equipment scheduled for purchase: two snowplows with cinder spreaders, $295,000; one vehicle, $40,000; unspecified equipment, $18,000; and a third principal payment on a 930M loader, $43,114. The list also included one crack seal machine, but it had no price attached to it.
The roads scheduled for improvement: Roosevelt Resort — Stagecoach reconstruction, $350,000; Cemetery Road, Pine, $350,000; Gisela Road, $60,000; Mesa del Caballo, $475,000; Walliman, $60,000; Tonto Village Bypass, $240,000.
The projects for the roads:
Roosevelt Resort-Stagecoach reconstruction — Reconstruction of Stagecoach Trail in the Roosevelt Resort area to help provide positive drainage flow; current status: working with engineering design services; received appraisal for property that is being sought for drainage conveyance rights; utility relocation coordination ongoing.
Pine Cemetery Road — The existing pavement on Cemetery Road needs replacement; current status: money is budgeted for FY 2020- 2021 for roadway improvements; the exact scope of work is to be determined.
Gisela Road — The pavement on a portion of Gisela Road needs to be replaced; the road will probably need to be reconstructed due to its age and condition; current status: Money has been budgeted for FY 2020-2021 to begin design efforts, additional money has been budgeted for FY 2021-2022 for the actual improvements.
Mesa del Caballo — Work to take place on Mescalero Road and a portion of Caballero Road: remove existing pavement and underlying base material and replace with new base material and asphalt; current status: Design is complete.
Walliman Road — The pavement on Walliman Road needs to be replaced; the road will likely need to be reconstructed due to its age and condition; current status: Money has been budgeted for FY 2020-2021 to begin design efforts, additional money has been budgeted for FY 2021-2022 for the actual improvements.
Sanders’ presentation did not include specifics about the Tonto Village Bypass, except for the anticipated cost.
The bridges in the capital expenditures plan:
Rim Trail Bridge, $332,500 — Remove and replace the existing bridge spanning the East Verde River along Bridge Road; current status: Property use agreements have been acquired; design is complete.
Tonto Creek Bridge, environmental re-assessment, $228,830 — This is part of the ongoing effort to keep information current in order to pursue funds to build a bridge over Tonto Creek in the Tonto Basin area as they become available.
Gordon Canyon (Colcord) Bridge, in partnership with the Arizona Department of Transportation, $25,000 — Remove and replace the existing bridge at Gordon Canyon along Colcord Road; current status: Project is under construction.
Working with ADOT the public works department plans to do Golden Hill sidewalks, $85,000 — Install new sidewalk along Russell Road and Golden Hill Road; current status: Awaiting funding adjustment through CAG. Once adjustment is made, it is anticipated that design efforts will resume.
Additional capital expenditures planned by public works include several projects that will be funded with other revenue sources.
It must build a new fence to meet Arizona Department of Environmental Quality compliance for the county’s waste tire operation; the cost is $25,000, which will come from waste tire funds.
Several projects are scheduled for the county’s recycling and landfill management service: water truck, $150,000; replace pickup, $34,000; lease to purchase, $102,154; Buckhead Mesa, Forest Service purchase, $2 million.
Public works plans to replace a 24-year-old compressor at the Star Valley yard, $6,000.
