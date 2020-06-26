Gila County Community Services won approval to apply for and receive funds to help its low-income clients at the June 16 supervisors’ meeting.
The supervisors approved submitting a Community Development Block Grant application for $424,542. The funds, if awarded, would be used for two projects:
• $74,542 for five proposed housing repair projects;
• $350,000 for six proposed owner occupied housing rehabilitation projects.
The BOS action also allowed a public hearing on the CDBG application.
The board approved a renewal agreement between Community Services and the Arizona Community Action Association to allow the department to continue to be a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Community Partner to assist residents of Gila County in applying for SNAP benefits.
They also approved an independent contractor agreement with the Arizona Community Action Association. The contract will allow the association to administer energy funding of $43,640 to the Gila County Community Services Department Community Action Program, which will provide weatherization services, utility repair and replacement, utility deposits and bill assistance to eligible citizens living in Gila County. This assistance provides eligible citizens residing in Gila County with services that promote economic self-sufficiency.
The supervisors gave approval to an intergovernmental agreement between the Arizona Department of Economic Security and the Gila County Community Services Department. The agreement brings $671,691.43 to the department for programs and services that assist in the reduction of poverty, revitalization of the low-income community, and promote self-sufficiency.
The funds allow the department to assist eligible Gila County residents with programs and services including case management, utility and rental assistance, and other activities.
