The Gila County Board of Supervisors had its inaugural meeting in the new Tommie Cline Martin Gila County Complex in Payson April 19. There were a few glitches with the sound system, causing staff in Globe to interrupt the meeting to get speakers closer to the mics so the audio could be formally recorded.
It continued to be hard to follow due to low volume and feedback, but business proceeded as usual.
The BOS honored longtime employees with service awards. Awards were presented to employees with between five to 45 years of service to the county. Those serving the county for 45 years were Anita Escobedo, clerk of the Superior Court and Mike Golden with public works. Honored for 35 years of service was Tiffany A. Poarch, public fiduciary. County Attorney Rebecca Barajas was recognized for 30 years of service.
Serving the county for 25 years: Rebecca B. Baeza, Globe Justice Court; Patricia Campos, with community services; Cassie L. Ornelas, Superior Court; Steve Sanders, public works; Dana K. True, community services; Debra L. Williams, sheriff’s office; and Edward Wisdom, public works. Honored for 20 years of service were: Samson D. Arney, public works; Lorenzie Corvin, juvenile detention; Leonard Kerszykoski, sheriff’s office; Theresa Mikeworth, county attorney; and Brenda Newton, probation.
In other business, the BOS heard the Gila County Sheriff’s Office 2021 Annual Report.
The report is a general overview of the activities performed by the GCSO in 2021. The information can help inform the public as to the actions taken by the GCSO and help identify those areas where a majority of the effort is being concentrated. Criminal justice is a large portion of the county’s budget. Due to the high cost, the administration said, “We feel that it is our responsibility to produce an accounting of our activities,” according to the documentation provided the BOS before the report’s presentation.
Sheriff Adam Shepherd’s opening statement in the report discussed the difficulty created in staffing and the service of the GCSO due to the impact of the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The employee crisis brought many of our service bureaus to the brink of critical staff levels, and we know this was a source of inconvenience to our citizens,” Shepherd said.
He made a pitch for anyone interested in law enforcement to reach out to his office to learn more about the opportunities and benefits it can provide.
Over the course of the year, the GCSO made 985 total arrests with 431 misdemeanors and 363 felonies. There were 82 DUI arrests with 51 misdemeanors and 17 felonies. Nearly 500 citations were issued (493), the majority — 266 — were for civil traffic issues; 157 were issued for criminal offense. Additional details from the report will be published at a later date.
The BOS accepted the proposed percentage of distribution of Secure Rural Schools and Communities Funds (Forest Fees) proposed by the County School Superintendent and County Management. While the actual amount of money to be received is not known at this time, the BOS approved the following: distributed to Roads, 2.15%; Schools, 77.93%; and Gila County Education Service Agency, 19.92%. Percentages allocated to northern Gila County schools: 19%, Payson; 12%, Tonto Basin; 10%, Pine-Strawberry; 0.3%, Young.
The BOS took action to accept various funds for its departments:
• An intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Health Services for $37,500 to address important public health issues and communities affected by drug addiction and incarceration by partnering with the Gila County Probation Office and Courts.
• Approved a contract for $57,970 with Excell Pump and Well Service to drill a new well in the southwest corner of the Russell Gulch Landfill. Steve Sanders, director of Public Works told the BOS an existing well in the area went dry last year and to stay in compliance with ADEQ and meet the testing schedule (regarding the quality of water around the landfill), it is necessary to drill the new monitoring well.
• On the recommendation by the Gila County Attorney the BOS accepted and approved the FY22 Arizona Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Award by the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission in the amount of $19,638.71 to provide technology needs for the Victim Compensation Program, which will facilitate the ability to continue to serve victims during the pandemic without interruption in service.
