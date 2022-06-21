The new fiscal year starts Friday, July 1, so the Gila County Board of Supervisors is down to the wire with its 2022-23 budget.
The tentative budget is on the June 21 agenda for discussion and adoption. The board meets in Globe and also broadcasts the meeting on YouTube (just go to the county’s home page and open the Board of Supervisors Live Feed icon.) The meeting starts at 10 a.m.
The budget is $124.4 million, up from the 2021-22 budget of $115.8 million. The increase is primarily due to the more than $10 million the county is getting from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
On March 11, 2021, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) into law. The $1.9 trillion package, based on President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, is intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the public health and economic impacts. As part of the $362 billion in federal fiscal recovery aid for state and local governments, $65.1 billion is provided in direct aid to counties.
Gila County has received $10,492,363 in ARPA funds to date — $10 million can support general governmental services; $492,363 must be used to directly support COVID-related projects. ARPA funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and expended by Dec. 31, 2026.
The ARPA money represents 6% of the county’s revenue for 2022-23. The county’s other revenue sources: primary property tax, 28%; special revenue, 23%; grants, 11%; sales tax, 7%; county 1/2-cent excise tax, 4%; payment in lieu of taxes (money from the federal government for national forest and other federal land in the county that does not pay property taxes), 4%; secondary property tax, 2%; and vehicle license tax, 2%. Other sources provide 13% of county revenues.
The county’s largest expenditures are programs and projects to which grants and restricted revenues are allocated — $33.5 million or 27%; the general fund is the next highest expenditure — $31.3 million or 25%; capital expenses are $25.4 million or 20%. Other expenditures, $13.2 million of 11%; reserves, $11.5 million or 9%; and ARPA projects, $10.5 million or 8%.
The county’s general fund expenses: public safety, 31%; general government, 22%; courts and criminal defense, 20%; capital, 10%; AHCCCS/ALTCS, 6%; health and emergency management, 3%; facilities and fleet, 3%; debt service, 3%; and community development, 2%.
To get a better handle on the ARPA projects, the supervisors will have a work session following the regular board meeting to hear about proposed uses for the $10 million it can spend to support general governmental services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!