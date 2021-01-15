The Gila County Board of Supervisors met with representatives of its newly hired state lobbying firm, Policy Development Group Friday, Jan. 8. The purpose of the meeting was to set the county’s priority concerns for the firm to focus on during the new legislative session, which started this week.
Meeting with the supervisors from the Phoenix firm were Paul Senseman, Andy Jacobs and Todd Baughman.
Senseman said the firm is bipartisan and has been providing lobbying and other services to government entities and private businesses since 1991. Senseman worked with Senator John McCain and both Jacobs and Baughman worked with Senator Jon Kyl.
Among the priorities the lobbyist discussed with county manager James Menlove:
• Forestry
• Water
• Transportation
• Blight
• Infrastructure, including broadband
• Property tax revenue distribution
• Liquor licenses
• Rural school budget issues
• Expenditure limitation on half-cent sales tax
Both Supervisor Tim Humphrey, District 2, and Woody Cline, District 3, said the county has a lot of challenges they hope the lobbyists can help resolve.
