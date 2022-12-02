Two executive sessions — a rarity — dominated the Gila County Board of Supervisors special meeting Nov. 29.

The sessions were to discuss the legal options regarding the Forest Service 203 Road (Cherry Creek Road) in the Sierra Ancha Wilderness, which was closed because of the Tonto National Forest Travel Management Plan; and the Roosevelt Lake Resort — Stagecoach Trail Improvement Project. Since both items were debated in executive session, with instruction from the BOS regarding their resolution, the only public statements at the meeting were the board telling staff to proceed as directed.

