Two executive sessions — a rarity — dominated the Gila County Board of Supervisors special meeting Nov. 29.
The sessions were to discuss the legal options regarding the Forest Service 203 Road (Cherry Creek Road) in the Sierra Ancha Wilderness, which was closed because of the Tonto National Forest Travel Management Plan; and the Roosevelt Lake Resort — Stagecoach Trail Improvement Project. Since both items were debated in executive session, with instruction from the BOS regarding their resolution, the only public statements at the meeting were the board telling staff to proceed as directed.
Forest Service 203 Road provides the only motorized roadway access to many historic, privately-owned, occupied homesteads entering the area from Hwy. 288, a few miles from the Salt River Diversion and north at Board Tree Saddle. It is also a public roadway used for motorized travel by thousands of visitors seeking to explore the Sierra Ancha Wilderness and surrounding area, such as hunters, hikers, wildland firefighters, first responders, OHV enthusiasts, livestock grazing permittees, and families who live in Young and surrounding communities.
According to the legal description and map submitted to Congress in 1965, several sections of Forest Road 203 are well within the boundary of the Sierra Ancha Wilderness and there are no administrative use needs associated with this road. Without a legislated boundary adjustment, the Forest Service is legally required to decommission this road to comply with the Wilderness Act and can no longer provide any motorized use where it is within the Wilderness Boundary.
An April 10, 2016 letter to Senator John McCain from Neil Bosworth, Tonto National Forest supervisor, stated, “There are 10.5 miles of Forest Road 203 inside and 30.2 miles outside the Sierra Ancha Wilderness. If Forest Road 203 did not intersect the Sierra Ancha Wilderness, the Forest Service would designate Forest Road 203, in its entirety, as a motorized trail open to all motor vehicles.”
Because the 10.5 miles in question lies within the Sierra Ancha Wilderness, the Tonto National Forest is legally required to comply with the Wilderness Act.
In the Travel Management Plan on the Tonto National Forest Draft Record of Decision, Implementation Section, page 33, dated October 2019 it states: “Forest Service Road 203, also known as Cherry Creek Road, will be closed to all motor vehicle use until such time as this route is no longer within the designated boundary of the Sierra Ancha Wilderness. When this route is no longer within the Wilderness Area or as otherwise authorized by Congressional Action, it will be opened and designated as a full-sized motorized trail.”
With Cherry Creek Road closed, the Board of Supervisors decided how to legally proceed in the executive session where it was presented with the most recent information pertaining to the legal options it has.
Stagecoach Trail Improvement Project
Former assistant county manager Homero Vela returned in the capacity of a consultant to lead the supervisors through a discussion of the Roosevelt Lake Resort — Stagecoach Trail Improvement Project.
He said the resort has become a closed basin due to efforts to minimize flooding with the construction of a berm some time in the past. About two or three times a year, the area is flooded from monsoon rains because the water that accumulates has nowhere to go. Vela said it sits there until it percolates into the ground or evaporates. This creates a health hazard, he said. It also causes the roads in the area to deteriorate more rapidly.
In 2018, informal engineering studies were made to pinpoint the primary problems and suggest potential solutions. Vela said the simplest and most effective thing to do was to lower the grade of Stagecoach Trail to allow the water to runoff and into Pinto Creek. This solution has stalled due to the water lines in conflict with the project.
There is no current preferred alternative.
The County Attorney’s Office recommended the BOS go into executive session for discussions and consultation for legal advice regarding the potential legal options for the county in regard to the project.
