The Gila County Board of Supervisors, at its Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting, denied a request for a conditional use permit for an accessory building in Tonto Basin.

The CUP was sought by Harold and Mary Sens for property at 171 S. Starkey Lane, Tonto Basin. It would allow for a 2-foot side setback on the southeast corner, where 7 feet is required, and a 3-foot-by-3-inch side setback on the southwest corner, where 7 feet is required, for an existing 12-foot-by-32-foot storage shed that was constructed and placed by the Sens without a permit. It was also connected to electric service and is being used as “habitable” space as a sewing room, according to Randy Pluimer, director of the Gila County Community Development Department, who brought the matter to the board. He said his staff, along with the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission, recommended the denial of the CUP application.

