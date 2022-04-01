One of the tasks in redistricting is assuring an even distribution of the population. In the case of the Gila County supervisor districts, that means each having one-third of the total population of 58,272 or 17,757 people in each district. Of course the ideal is hard to come by because the population is scattered throughout the county.
Presently District 1, which includes Payson, has 18,677 residents; District 2 has 16,979; and District 3, 17,616.
The maps submitted by the redistricting committee to the Board of Supervisors varied from 1.29% to 9.56% off the ideal population spread. So long as the deviation from the ideal is not greater than 10%, there is no need for adjustments, explained Tim Humphrey, District 2 supervisor and chairman of the BOS. However, an adjustment can be made even if the deviation is less than 10%, he said.
Humphrey brought the issue to the March 29 work session.
Four maps were presented by the redistricting committee, one made no changes, but was 9.56% from the ideal, adding 920 to the population in District 1 and dropping the population in District 2 by 778 and District 3 by 141. None of the supervisors were in support of that map.
Another map, designated Map 8, Mod(ification) 1, was 7.33% from ideal; a third map, Map 8, Mod TSL15, was 3.94% from ideal. The map designated Map 2, Mod 1, was just 1.29% from ideal. This particular map, since it came closest to the ideal spread of the population, received the support of all three supervisors, however District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen said it was not his first choice, but he could support it if that was the direction the other two supervisors went.
As the March 29 meeting was a work session, no action could be taken on the issue. However, staff was directed to reach out to the public and the leadership of the San Carlos, Tonto, and White River Apache nations regarding the maps to get additional input. These can be found, along with access for making comments on the county’s website, gilacountyaz.gov.
Comments will be taken through April and the matter put on a board agenda in May.
While the final map must be adopted this year, it will not be implemented until 2023.
