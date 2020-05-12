The Gila County Board of Supervisors agreed to waive a conditional use permit application fee at its May 5 meeting for a large home being built in Whispering Pines.
The Community Development asked for the $300 fee to be waived because the property owner has already paid $3,145 in building permit fees and was issued a building permit.
Scott Buzan, director of the county’s community development office, said his staff issued a building permit on Oct. 18 in the Whispering Pines subdivision for a two-story, single-family residence with 2,478 square feet habitable space and a 1,267 square foot attached garage.
He said staff missed during the submittal of the plans that the structure is actually three stories and exceeds the maximum 30-foot building height measured from the grade level to the mean height between the eaves and ridge for gable and hip roofs per the Gila County Zoning Ordinance by four feet.
He said community development received a complaint that the structure was too tall for the area. Upon investigation, staff discovered the errors.
The property owner, after being informed by staff, submitted a Conditional Use Permit application. The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the CUP application at its 10 a.m., May 21 meeting.
The owner has commenced building and is currently at the framing stage of construction. Since the error was by the Gila County Community Development Department, staff does not believe they should make the property owner pay the $300 application fee.
The BOS agreed with its staff’s recommendation to waive the fee.
