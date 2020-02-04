Gila County’s boundaries include more federal and tribal lands than private property so dealing with Washington, D.C. is a top priority. To help navigate the murky waters of Congress and the federal bureaucracy, the Gila County Board of Supervisors contracts with Bose Public Affairs Group.
The supervisors and county staff met with Patricia Power of Bose all last week, starting with a general discussion in a work session Jan. 28.
The county has worked with the firm and Power since 2006. Gila County District 1 Supervisor Tommie Martin credits Power’s efforts for helping the county help the Payson Ranger District and Young Ranger Districts of the Tonto National Forest secure about $17 million to deal with the massive slash burning projects that have taken place since 2006.
Picking up on Martin’s remarks, county manager James Menlove said, “There are grants out there we don’t know about and we need to.”
Power outlined how she and her firm work with the county.
“I don’t ever make any decisions for the county. I’m your eyes and ears in D.C. to let you know what could help or hurt you. It’s most helpful to me to have a set process on who to get in touch with on specific issues.”
Woody Cline, supervisor for District 3 and chair of the BOS, said in the past the board has channeled issues through the county manager to Power and that worked. He said he’d like to see that continue. Menlove agreed, “That’s the way to go, along with working with Deputy County Manager Jacque Sanders.”
“It’s just as valuable to make sure Patty is aware of what’s important to each of us,” Martin said.
“I’m happy that when we have taken on big issues, it’s been through the county standpoint and that works better than it being an individual district,” Cline said.
The supervisors indicated they wanted to have monthly reports, especially as so many critical issues are moving forward. Power said she has provided monthly reports in the past, but she discovered the county manager at the time did not forward them to the supervisors.
“We can do whatever way you want, but it may be better to do a regular call. Set it on the calendar and everyone be there,” Power said.
Menlove said the current contract with Bose is set up on an hourly basis with a cap, “We need to go back to a retainer. With the hourly contract it required making a record of every call. A retainer would be better for a free flow of information.”
The current contract expires in November, but the supervisors were told it could be rewritten at any point. Martin suggested rewriting the contract as soon as possible.
“Millions have come to Gila County with the help of Bose, there could be millions more, so it’s well worth the expense,” Menlove told the board.
The issues
The county has a long list of concerns that involve the federal government and the supervisors spent the better part of two hours touching on just a few.
Current congressional issues could have a direct impact on Gila County projects: the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Bill that will revise the Federal Highway Administration and other Department of Transportation programs and needs to preserve the sliding scale for local matches.
The House unveiled its infrastructure package recently, according to the National Association of Counties. The proposal includes surface transportation reauthorization and other infrastructure legislation, including water and broadband projects.
Power said none of the Arizona congressional delegation was serving when the Surface Transportation Bill was last reauthorized, so she is working on that now. “Very little funding for rural areas. What comes from the feds is spent in Maricopa County by ADOT,” she said.
Also before Congress: the Water Resources Development Act, which reauthorizes the Army Corps of Engineers as well as new study and project reauthorizations; NEPA rule making changes, which could increase the role for local governments; and Department of Interior/Bureau of Land Management rules that could impact grazing regulations.
Power said the National Association of Counties is doing a good job tracking the NEPA issues and with several of the supervisors in leadership positions with NACo Gila County’s interests are well represented.
“We need to review what Gila County is supposed to do. We need to stay clued in on what’s going on with transportation and water,” Menlove said.
Power said the transportation sliding scale match is something the area’s congressional delegation members need to take up for Gila County rather than Bose taking a direct approach.
Martin said experience has taught her, “Every time one of us is back in D.C. we have to set aside time for us to talk to the people (in charge) directly with Patty.”
Forests
Forest restoration and management is another concern for the supervisors.
“The Tonto National Forest watershed needs to be looked at as well as fire management. The NEPA changes will have lots of resistance from environmentalists,” said Cline.
“The Forest Service is down scaling staff. They’re not replacing retiring staff. The letters of comment on the forest plan is where we need to go to get help with this,” Cline added.
Martin said she backed Cline’s position. “They’re lessening everything. They’re not addressing watershed health. If they let it burn, they don’t have to manage it. We need to keep this on Patty’s plate.”
“What they’re doing is more to save money,” Tim Humphrey, supervisor for District 2 said.
“They’re not managing anything,” he said.
Cline said he did not know if the county could ever change forest policies, “but they need to come in after a fire to fix the infrastructure and streams. For the sake of not having to do a NEPA study they are adding $10 million to a $10 million fire.”
Martin said if the county keeps dealing with the Forest Service, it would have to play by its rules on its field. She wants the county to find a champion for its fight with the Forest Service in the Department of Agriculture’s leadership.
Regarding the management plan for the TNF, Menlove said the county needs to be sure that the plan includes management guidelines for the watersheds the forest includes.
“4FRI is getting national attention for its redesign of managing forests and their health,” Power said.
From the county standpoint, 4FRI could work really well, Cline said. “The issue is what to do with the materials that come out.”
Infrastructure
“The bills to have the state help fund the Tonto Creek bridge passed in committee, but there’s a battle coming up,” Menlove said.
“I thank the state representatives for stepping up, but I don’t have a lot of confidence in federal funding for the project,” Humphrey said.
Power said the only option for federal funds for the bridge is a grant; however, there is the possibility of looking at funds to address it as an emergency. She said the county again would need to work with its congressional delegation for this approach.
Another potential funding source could be through the Bureau of Reclamation and the funds allocated to increase the height of the Roosevelt Lake dam years ago. She said if they brought earmarks back that would help and that is being discussed.
