A large crowd attended the Feb. 25 dedication ceremony for Payson’s new Route 87 Community Teen Center, located at 112 W. Cedar Lane. Hosted by the Gila County Probation Department, the event included county, town and school dignitaries. Among those attending were Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey and Payson Town Councilor and Payson Unified School District board member Barbara Underwood.
Bryan Chambers, presiding juvenile court judge for Gila County, was the main speaker at the dedication ceremony for the Route 87 Community Teen Center.
Gila County Supervisor Woody Cline was presented one of two dedication plaques for the teen center. Making the presentation was James Menlove, county manager.
