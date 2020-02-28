The longtime dream for a Rim Country teen center is now a reality. Gila County dedicated the Route 87 Community Teen Center at 112 W. Cedar Lane Tuesday, Feb. 25. The county plans to hold a celebration for the public Saturday, March 14.
Tuesday’s event was a dedication ceremony providing an opportunity for those responsible to thank supporters and workers.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved plans for the teen center in March 2019, authorizing the $289,000 purchase of the building. Besides housing the teen center, about half of the facility is dedicated to probation services for adults.
Steven Lessard, chief probation officer for Gila County, opened the dedication event. He said while his office brought the idea to the county the teen center is for all teens. It is a place for them to come after school or following extracurricular activities. It is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
It has a computer lab where teens can do homework or work on getting a GED; a television viewing area; a gaming area; a music room; air hockey, ping pong and pool tables. Plus the facility has dedicated space for individual and group counseling and respite.
Bryan Chambers, presiding juvenile court judge, took the reins from Lessard. He thanked the supervisors for making the building possible. Chambers has served as a Gila County judge for a little more than four years and before that was with the county attorney’s office for more than 20 years.
“It’s wonderful to have this,” he said, but admitted to initially having reservations. Chambers studied economics before going into law and part of that training gave rise to questioning if probation was the right entity to lead the effort and would it be cost effective.
“Judge Wright (presiding Superior Court Judge for Gila County) said we need it. The youth need it. No one else is doing it. We need to do it,” Chambers said.
“It comes down to youth. We all see the difference there is today from 50 to 70 years ago. Back then most people lived where their families lived. In the past all kids were everyone’s kid. The older generation has a disconnect from youth today. But who will be the people providing them services in the future?”
Chambers shared the lessons judges in Gila County have learned looking at the reports the probation department submits for each defendant they see. Almost all the reports tell a similar story: between the ages of 12 and 15 the defendant regularly used alcohol; between 15 and 18 they regularly used marijuana; after 18 they used harder drugs. He said it is the same story for all types of defendants, not just those coming to court on drug charges.
“With a teen center we might be able to steer these young people away from hard drug use,” he said.
Lessard talked about the role the BOS played in making the center a reality. “The supervisors bought the building, but said there was no money to do what we wanted to do,” he said.
County general fund capital improvement monies were used for some of the remodeling as well as Probation Division Special Revenue Funds. County staff and community service probationers did most of the work, with only a few projects contracted with professionals.
He said they wanted the recreational materials — the television, gaming units, air hockey, ping pong and pool tables — but the “official” funds available did not cover those kinds of expenses. Lessard said Supervisor Woody Cline has been a champion of the project from early on, so he went to him about trying to find some county money to get the “fun” stuff. Cline said he’d give the project some of the constituent services money provided his office by the budget. He also talked to Supervisors Tommie Martin and Tim Humphrey and they also gave constituent services funds to the project.
“The supervisors were just a small part of this. I was amazed by the building and want to thank all who made it a reality,” Cline said.
Assistant county manager Homero Vela oversaw the project. Lessard said he was a real taskmaster, keeping track of every dollar and making sure the group met every week. “We came in at budget, almost to the penny,” Lessard said and attributed that to Vela’s leadership.
“We could have thrown dollars at the problem,” Vela said, “but instead, we put a team to the problem. They had a common purpose and we celebrate the team.”
Bob Hickman, facilities director for the county, said being on the team was an amazing thing and added, “I think (the center) will change the way teens see themselves.”
Rob Keefe, programs manager for the probation department, said the teen center shows “we care about our kids.” He added it extended to every member of the committee. He would suggest bringing in a professional for one task or another and would be told, “No. This is our baby and we’re going to do it. We want to be proud of this building and get you what you want.”
“The center is about hope,” Keefe said.
Wright closed the dedication remarks sharing that when he was with the Town of Payson as its attorney a youth council was organized 10 years ago and the first thing on the first agenda was getting a teen center.
