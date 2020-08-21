The Gila County Board of Supervisors awarded a conditional use permit for a family to continue construction on a controversial three-story home in Whispering Pines.
The home is in an area zoned for two-story homes, not to exceed 30 feet in height. The Luster home is 34 feet high.
Since March, when neighbors brought the attention of the county to the discrepancy, there’s been a struggle to find a solution.
The issue first came to the BOS May 5 when Scott Buzan, director of the county’s community development office, sought to have the $300 fee for a CUP waived. He said his staff issued a building permit in October for a two-story, single-family residence with 2,478 square feet habitable space and a 1,267 square foot attached garage.
He said staff missed during the submittal of the plans that the structure is actually three stories and exceeded the maximum 30-foot building height by four feet.
He said community development received a complaint that the structure was too tall for the area. Upon investigation, staff discovered the errors.
The property owner, after being informed by staff, submitted a conditional use permit application.
Since the error was by the Gila County Community Development Department, the supervisors agreed to waive the $300 CUP fee.
Later, the county Planning and Zoning Commission recommended, with a 5 to 2 vote, that the BOS deny the CUP application and the residence conform to the county’s zoning ordinance. One commissioner abstained, and another was absent.
The supervisors had a public hearing on July 28, but because of the suspiciously small number of letters in opposition, several of which criticized the public hearing process, they continued the matter to Aug. 17.
Staff advised the supervisors that the county had received enough letters, plus a petition, in opposition to the CUP, that any action taken required a unanimous vote.
Deputy County Manager Jacque Sanders read summaries of several letters in opposition to the CUP, and then the supervisors heard testimony from several residents and attorney Michael Harper, representing one of the neighboring property owners.
Woody Cline, chair of the BOS, told the speakers they were limited to three minutes and the board did not want to hear a repeat of any testimony already received by the P&Z Commission or at the July 28 meeting.
Arguments included conflicting fears about the Luster residence lowering property values or raising taxes because it would have a greater assessed value than most other residences in the area.
Harper, representing Whispering Pines property owner Robert Newman, told the BOS considering the matter went against the county’s ordinance, which requires a formal appeal be filed to challenge a decision by the Planning and Zoning Commission, which had recommended the CUP be denied.
Jeff Dalton, attorney for the BOS, argued state statutes do not give a commission the authority to make a final decision. He said a commission serves in an advisory capacity and only can make recommendations to the legislative authority — the Gila County Board of Supervisors.
Buzan said while the zoning ordinance was updated in November, it only dealt with a portion of the code. The part of the ordinance dealing with CUPs and the P&Z’s authority was not part of that update.
Newman also addressed the board and said he had received no notices about the Luster neighborhood meeting. He said he understood notice needed to be given to anyone within 300 feet of the subject property; he is just 72 feet from the Lusters.
“This should have been dealt with March 21 when it was first discovered,” he said.
Michael Hatfield said he opposed the CUP; “Just follow the rules as they’re written.”
Heidi Swatty expressed concern that if the county allowed the Luster home to be three stories, it would open the door for others to build similar houses on vacant lots in the area.
Dan Abbott said he and his wife alerted the county to the problem and were told the Lusters would have to stop building, but no red tags were put on the property. He said whatever changes the Lusters have to make to the structure should be at their expense.
Patrice Abbot said the testimony offered by Debra Luster at the July 28 meeting of BOS was not accurate and an exaggeration. Abbott also objected to Woody Cline’s observation, “It’s ugly up there.”
“It’s not ugly up there. We are a wonderful community,” she said.
James McCracken said he was not against the Lusters getting a CUP, he was against the county not applying the same rules to everyone. He said he was concerned that the county accepted the existing septic system on the property as it was close to his well and that the construction was allowed in one of the worst flooding areas in the community. “The flood plain man argued with me the area didn’t flood, but in the last several years, I’ve seen it flood.”
Debra Luster then came before the BOS again to give her family’s side of the issue. “Our house is going to be that big. We were forced to do what was required by FEMA. The county has said we were not responsible. If we have to lower it by four feet, it will be costly.”
Supervisor Tommie Martin of District 1 and Cline deferred to Supervisor Tim Humphrey, District 2, for his observations. He went to the area to look not only at the Luster construction, but also at other homes.
“I’ve been in construction most of my life. There are some real tall buildings out there. If it’s 30 feet tall, you’re going to block a view or the sun. It makes sense to use the space (required to keep the structure above the flood plain/way) for a garage. Stories don’t matter. The 30-foot height is what’s visible outside. It’s a losing situation regardless which way it goes.”
Cline, referring back to Harper’s argument about filing an appeal to challenge the vote by the P&Z Commission, asked Dalton, “We have the authority to vote and decide this today?” Dalton said the board had the authority.
“They should have to meet the height requirement.”
Assistant County Manager Homero Vela advised Scott Buzan, director of Gila County Community Development, which oversees zoning, permits, etc., to ask the BOS to include who would be responsible for the cost of the modification, if the CUP was approved.
Following a brief executive session, the supervisors granted the CUP on the conditions that the property owner must, “Change the trusses to meet the 30-foot height limitation and have no windows in the garage.”
Cline said the motion would not address the issue of the cost because it was not on the agenda. It would have to be considered at another time. He said the staff in Community Development was instructed to work with the Lusters on the issue of who has responsibility for the cost to lower the trusses.
