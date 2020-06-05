The Gila County Planning and Zoning Commission heard nearly 90 minutes of testimony on May 21 about a three-story home under construction in Whispering Pines. The commission plans another hearing on the matter June 18.
The home’s construction has many residents in the community upset and the family building the home claiming harassment.
Building codes limit homes in the area to two stories and a maximum height of 30 feet. The home, on property owned by Levi and Michael Luster, is already under construction and is 34 feet high and three stories.
The Gila County Community Development Office gave the family building permits Oct. 18, 2019 for a two-story, single-family residence, with 2,478 square feet habitable space and a 1,267 square foot attached garage.
According to Scott Buzan, director of the community development office, staff missed during the submittal of the plans that the structure was actually three stories and exceeded the maximum 30-foot building height by four feet.
He said his office received a complaint that the structure was too tall for the area. Upon investigation, staff discovered the errors.
The property owner, after being informed by staff, submitted a Conditional Use Permit application. The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the CUP application at its 10 a.m. June 18 meeting.
The two public hearings on the CUP are because of county requirements there be about 30 days between when a community meeting is held by the applicant for neighbors and the P&Z Commission has a hearing to take action on the matter. The Lusters held the community meeting Saturday, May 16, which made it necessary to push the P&Z hearing to June 18. The May 21 meeting was advertised as a public hearing, so the commissioners heard testimony from the Lusters and several Whispering Pines residents, but did not take any action.
“I can’t express enough the abomination this is. It is totally sheeted. It is ugly and doesn’t fit at all. It’s right against the road and that will create parking problems. I can’t express my loathing enough against this project,” a nearby neighbor said of the Luster home.
Debra Luster, one owner, represented her family. “Is the only issue the building height and the three stories? The nine-foot stem wall with grates for water flow is a flood plain requirement.”
Buzan said any wall above grade more than 4-1/2 feet is considered a wall, not a stem wall.
Luster said she’d never heard that before.
“It’s very alarming. We’ve been very responsive to the county, though the county said at the neighborhood meeting, we were not responding to calls making it all very antagonistic,” she said.
She said the project has had many inspections and recently had an email saying there would be another inspection.
“We’re being harassed and essentially blackmailed to take four feet off our roof,” Luster said.
Regarding the CUP, Luster said the county staff filled it out and they were told just to sign it.
“We have no control over the requirements for the flood plain. There will be plenty of parking. We’ve done everything required of us and neighbors drive by and yell at the workers who are just trying to support their families. We’ve done nothing wrong and we are being treated so poorly,” she said.
Commissioner Lori Brown asked Buzan if the nine-foot stem wall was a stem wall or a garage. He said it was submitted and approved as a garage.
“With eight inspections you’d know about it. If they have to remove trusses (to get the structure down to 30 feet), who’s going to pay for it? After eight inspections and no one saw it, we’re holding up these people. It doesn’t seem right to me,” Brown said.
She added she was “very upset Gila County made this mistake.”
Some neighbors said the applicants had other building code infractions: the plans showed a six-foot stem wall, but a nine-foot wall was built instead; the brand of trusses indicated by the plans were not the kind used; for the last two weeks prior to the May 21 meeting eight to 10 people were working on the house every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“I’m very suspicious they were doing the work so fast before the neighborhood meeting and this hearing,” the neighbor said.
Another said the property has two wells within 40 feet of the septic system, but the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality requires 100 feet between a well and a septic system.
Buzan said the stem wall change was due to a requirement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency because of the building’s proximity to the creek; and the owners changed the trusses used from the ones shown in the plans. As for the septic system, when it was approved the regulations were different, so it is grandfathered in.
Another resident said the septic system was full of sand 25 years ago and no work has been done on it in all that time.
Mickie Nye, chairman of the P&Z Commission, reminded everyone the discussion was limited to the three-story, 34-foot height of the building.
“They’ve shown no regard for anyone,” another said.
The Lusters said the large crew working on the house was scheduled two weeks in advance of when they started working. They added the county had advised the 2-by-4s would warp, so the sheeting had to be put up.
“(The Whispering Pines residents) have been able to come on our property and use it like a park and access to the creek. We have no motive of ill intent and had no notification to stop work,” Luster said.
A resident opposed to the Lusters’ project suggested, “There should be a full audit of the whole process. It seems there were a lot of errors.”
Buzan said that is something to look into with the county’s management team.
