The Gila County Board of Supervisors handled two hearings for Tonto Basin area residents at its June 7 meeting. One was on a zoning change and the other was regarding a liquor license.
Zoning change
The zoning change request was for property at 335 N. Sycamore Lane, Tonto Basin, owned by Neil and Kathryn Brewer. It is currently designated as General Unclassified District. The owners want to add a Trailer District Overlay to allow for two additional travel trailers to be on the property (the change would allow up to three travel trailers/recreational vehicles on the property).
The Gila County Board of Supervisors adopted the recommendation of its Planning and Zoning Commission to allow the zoning change.
According to the documents provided by the supervisors, “In March 2021, a complaint was filed regarding multiple recreational vehicles located on the subject property ... Discussion ensued between county staff to discuss a mechanism and time to allow the Brewers to submit an application for rezoning. Staff determined the Brewers could obtain a Use Permit until such time as a rezoning application could be processed. On Nov. 16, 2021, the Use Permit was granted for up to three recreational vehicles on the subject property until March 31, 2022. Due to the cancellation of the March 2022 Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, an extension of use was granted. The code case was closed on Nov. 18, 2021.
On April 21, 2022, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously, 7-0, to recommend approval of the rezone application.
The current and surrounding district zoning is General Unclassified. County staff conducted a site visit and found adjacent properties directly north and east are being utilized as recreational property with one or more recreational vehicles on site. Additionally, many properties in the surrounding area with a principal residential use have multiple recreational vehicles on site. It is unknown if the recreational vehicles are being used as temporary living quarters.
The proposed rezoning of the subject property is in line with the surrounding zoning and existing land uses.
With approval of the rezoning application, the owners must submit a Development Plan application, which will need to be approved prior to the continued use of the subject property.
Liquor license
The supervisors approved the liquor license application for Dominick Argenziano and The Dam Grill and Chill, 18808 State Route 188 in Roosevelt.
Argenziano applied to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control for a new Series 12 Restaurant License for The Dam Grill and Chill.
To date, the clerk of the board of Supervisors has received no written arguments on this application.
An internal review has been conducted by the Planning and Zoning Department, Health and Emergency Management Department, and the Treasurer’s Office. The department heads and elected officials have confirmed that there are no pending issues relevant to their area of responsibility.
