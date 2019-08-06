The Gila County Board of Supervisors agreed July 23 to assist the Tonto Basin School District with a cash deficit of $110,000 in its 2019-20 tax levy.
Nick Montague, representing the county school superintendent’s office, told the board the deficit was due to revenues not meeting budget estimates.
In supporting documents prepared for the board, the county superintendent’s office said state statutes require the supervisors to adopt a tax rate for school districts on or before the third Monday in August and county school superintendents must submit the tax information to the Property Tax Oversight Committee by July 24 for FY 2020 taxes.
“This will be the third year since the change in the calculation of the primary rate that no longer uses the cash and encumbrances. As the past two years have gone by, it may be that a district has a cash shortage issue. If there is a cash shortage issue, and the district is planning to adjust its tax rate to generate the dollars, there is a statutory requirement. A.R.S. § 15-992 (F)(10) states, ‘On the recommendation of the county school superintendent and on approval by the county board of supervisors before adoption of tax rates pursuant to section 42-17151, a rate that would result in a levy that equals any separately stated cash deficit from the prior fiscal year resulting from an anticipated or actual deviation in the property tax roll, including resolutions or judgments pursuant to title 42, chapter 16, articles 5 and 6.’”
A small remedy to the cash deficit is additional funds coming to the county through the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act funding. Gila County is getting $76,732 more than originally anticipated.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Forest Service had sequestered 6.2 percent of the amounts that were intended for distribution under SRS, according to a May 7, 2019 letter to the USDA from Oregon U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeffrey A. Merkley.
The letter went on to say that amounted to more than $14 million to schools and counties throughout the country. Further the guidance of the Office of Management and Budget states these funds are not subject to sequestration.
On behalf of Gila County School Superintendent Roy Sandoval, Montague said the sequestered funds were released, resulting in the additional money being made available to the schools.
Tonto Basin will get $4,188 based on the amount of public lands in its district and the number of students enrolled; Payson gets $20,145; Young receives $7,910; and Pine-Strawberry gets $4,235.
Earlier this year, in late May, the county distributed $904,645 to schools from the initial award from the SRS Act.
