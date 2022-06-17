Bids to construct Tonto Creek bridge are scheduled to open Friday, June 17. The project budget is $24.5 million and construction is to start in October, if a bid is awarded. Most of the funding for the work is from a federal grant program, but Gila County must provide a $3 million match.
The October start is due to accommodating migratory birds in the area.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is managing the project for the county.
Once complete, it will make it safer to cross Tonto Creek in Tonto Basin year-round. Nearly every year, floodwaters cut residents on the east side of the creek off. Many choose to ford the river anyway, sometimes with deadly consequences.
The grant — $21.1 million — was awarded in January. At the time, the Gila County Board of Supervisors accepted the grant award, it also approved a transfer of $1 million from the general fund and $1.8 million from the Transportation Excise Tax Fund to the Tonto Creek Bridge Fund to pay the county’s match for the grant to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The balance is covered by the cost of the work the county has completed and will continue in the efforts to make the bridge a reality.
The project must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.
The request for bids for the bridge, made by ADOT, went out in February and it was expected they would be returned in March and an award made in April of May. In discussing the project at a June 13 Town Hall meeting in Payson, neither Dist. 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen or Public Works Director Steve Sanders talked about the slight delay in opening the bids.
Before construction can start, a cell tower must be moved, which probably won’t take place until mid-July.
APS must also move some wires. Construction is expected to take 18 to 24 months.
When accepting the grant back in January, board members Christensen and Woody Cline, Dist. 3, both expressed concern about what happens if the bids are over the $23.9 million. Tom Goodman, with Gila County Public Works, said at that time the county would cover the difference.
Supervisor Tim Humphrey, Dist. 2, said after all the work done on the project, he was confident the budget was sound.
Since 1995, eight people have died attempting to cross Tonto Creek under high-water conditions. Due to high water, the at-grade roads crossing Tonto Creek are closed an average of 25 days each year, and the nearest detour adds approximately 71 miles and still requires high-clearance vehicles. Avoiding the detour generates travel time savings by creating a more direct and accessible connection to the school, jobs, and other essential services that are inaccessible during high-water events.
Safety benefits the new bridge will provide include all-weather access across Tonto Creek, where there is currently a dirt road crossing, and improving emergency response time across the creek.
It also eliminates soil disturbance and oil, grease, and gasoline in the creek from vehicles crossing the creek bed, and also improves air quality by replacing approximately 1.5 miles of dirt road.
The project restores permanent connectivity between the east and west sides of Tonto Basin.
(1) comment
Tax payers penalized $25 million because some parents wanted to entertain the kids rather than follow the law.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!