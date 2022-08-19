It takes time and jumping through a lot of hoops to build a bridge. Still, efforts to get a bridge across Tonto Creek are progressing.
At its Aug. 15 meeting, the Gila County Supervisors approved an agreement with the Arizona Game and Fish Department for environmental monitoring during the construction of the Tonto Creek Bridge Project. The agreement with AGFD is not to exceed $230,105 to provide environmental monitoring for 325 days, which is the estimated time it will take to construct the bridge.
The project is required by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to have a qualified/certified biologist monitor the construction footprint, at-grade crossings, action areas, and any areas affected by the proposed action to monitor impact to the garter snake, cuckoo and flycatcher.
“While looking for qualified/certified biologists to employ for monitoring and reporting purposes we found that very few had the federal license needed to monitor the northern Mexican garter snake,” according to Steve Sanders, director of public works, which is overseeing the project for the county. “Those that we talked to who had the license were not interested in committing to the length of time needed for the project to be built. Arizona Game and Fish have qualified/certified staff and were receptive to an agreement to provide a monitor for the project.”
He explained, prior to the start of any construction, a qualified/certified biologist must be present on site.
In another matter related to the Tonto Creek Bridge, the supervisors allowed the transfer of $970,055 from the county’s Transportation Excise Tax and Gila County General Fund to the Tonto Creek Bridge Project escrow account held by the state treasurer’s office.
This is a Local Government Investment Pool escrow account set up with the Arizona State Treasurer and the funds will be deposited into that account. ADOT will draw on the funds as needed and provide a monthly accounting.
Sanders said this arrangement is different from what was originally planned, with ADOT invoicing the work as it progressed. Now, ADOT wants the money up front.
The low bid was in the amount of $21 million — bids were opened June 17.
Gila County received $21 million in BUILD Funds and contributed $2.285 million in local funds.
There are sufficient funds to award the project. However, there are additional costs outside of the construction associated with the project. Specifically, construction engineering is in the amount of $2,555,000 and construction contingencies in the amount of $1,054,747. These amounts are estimates and the actual amount may be more or less when construction is complete. This leaves a shortage of funds in the amount of $970,055, which is the responsibility of Gila County.
Sanders said Gila County raised concerns to the Arizona Department of Transportation that since the actual cost is unknown and ADOT is requiring the full amount up front. The county should be able to receive the interest these funds generate and ADOT has agreed to that request. ADOT will draw on the funds as needed and provide Gila County with a monthly accounting of the funds, he said.
