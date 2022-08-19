Tonto Creek

A bridge over Tonto Creek in Tonto Basin will be built with funding from a grant and the county.

 Randy Roberson

It takes time and jumping through a lot of hoops to build a bridge. Still, efforts to get a bridge across Tonto Creek are progressing.

At its Aug. 15 meeting, the Gila County Supervisors approved an agreement with the Arizona Game and Fish Department for environmental monitoring during the construction of the Tonto Creek Bridge Project. The agreement with AGFD is not to exceed $230,105 to provide environmental monitoring for 325 days, which is the estimated time it will take to construct the bridge.

