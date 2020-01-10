The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved awarding a $232,048 contract, plus an allowance of $8,000 for reimbursable items, to the Architecture Company of Tucson for an animal shelter in Globe.
It will take part in the planning, design, engineering and construction of the Globe Animal Care and Control Facility and site improvements at the Gila County Fairgrounds. The total project budget is $3 million, according to projections made by the county staff in the spring of 2019.
The facility will have an interior of approximately 6,200 square feet and approximately 2,000 square feet of covered exterior space for a sallyport.
The goal is to design animal housing, primarily for cats and dogs, in an air-conditioned and heated environment that also allows interaction with outdoor spaces, and the use of natural ventilation and lighting as appropriate. The tentative plans call for approximately 32 dog runs and 18 cat condos under one structure.
The facility will also accommodate animal intake and adoption services and have space for limited veterinary services. Additionally, there will be administrative offices and support spaces.
Also bidding on the project was FM Solutions, Inc. of Phoenix; GH2 Architects of Mesa; JWA Architects, LLC of Flagstaff; RA-DA, Rania Alomar Architect, Inc., of West Hollywood, Calif.; the Phoenix – New York Company of Phoenix; and Line and Space, LLC of Tucson.
The county’s evaluation panel selected the Architecture Company as the best overall fit for the Globe Animal Care and Control Facility and site improvements project because of its experience with building projects similar in scope and size to the proposed project.
Other projects
This is the fourth capital improvement project the county has made progress on since adopting the plan for its facilities last spring. The first project, remodeling a structure at 112 W. Cedar Lane in Payson to serve as its probation department and create a teen center, was completed in the fall and occupied by mid-October. An open house will take place there in the next couple of months, James Menlove, county manager, told the supervisors Tuesday.
Contracts for a construction manager and architect were awarded for the court complex in Payson and work by county staff has started on the NAPA building next to the Gila County Sheriff’s substation in Payson. It is to be remodeled to serve the county’s health and emergency services offices for Rim Country.
