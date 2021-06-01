At its May 4 meeting the Gila County Board of Supervisors approved two law firms, Weagant Law Office, PLC, and Alexander Legal, LLC, to provide indigent legal services.
The contracts are for juvenile dependency cases, probate, guardian ad litem assignments, and appointments as a “Best Interest Attorney,” according to Jonathan Bearup, court administrator.
Over the past two years, Court Administration and Gila County Finance have undergone procurement solicitations to formalize the selection process for current and future attorneys. Last year contracts were awarded for other indigent legal services.
The evaluation and selection process were intensive, Bearup said, and the presiding judge recommended the supervisors award contracts for Weagant Law Office, PLC, and Alexander Legal, LLC.
The principles of the Weagant Law Office, PLC, are the husband and wife team of Cody and Megan Weagant, based in Florence.
Mr. Weagant has extensive experience in criminal defense, including serious felonies and capital defense. Ms. Weagant focuses her practice on juvenile delinquency, guardian ad litem, and best interest attorney. Both have experience in guardianship/conservatorship cases, family law, juvenile delinquencies and dependencies.
Amy Alexander is the managing attorney for Alexander Legal, LLC, based in Chandler.
She said she enjoys working with children and families. “It would be my absolute pleasure to work in Gila County and provide legal services,” Alexander said in her letter of application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!