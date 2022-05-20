Verde Glen residents tried to form their own water district Tuesday, but the motion failed at a Gila County Board of Supervisors meeting.
After hearing testimony by those for and against the proposal, the supervisors rejected the bid in a 2-1 vote.
District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen put forth the motion to approve the formation, saying since about two-thirds of the property owners in the remote subdivision wanted it, they should have it. District 3 Supervisor, and chair of the board, Woody Cline and District 2 Supervisor Tim Humphrey opposed the measure. Cline and Humphrey did not state reasons for their opposition.
Speaking on behalf of approving the measure and representing the board of the Verde Glen Property Owners Association, Matthew Boynton said, “The system is 60 years old. Forming a DWID (domestic water improvement district) will provide better service and better access to funds to make improvements, completely independent of user rates.”
Hunt Winston, another member of the Verde Glen POA and chair of its water operations committee, said the committee did an on-ground assessment. He said it has very old equipment — some of it is 60 years old. The distribution lines are of all sizes. Everything is past its useful life. The system is still performing and providing water services, but it is at risk. There are points of failure with the old equipment and distribution lines.
Dave Owens, another proponent of the water district, said the system’s water operator Dean Schaffer made an estimate that it would cost $1.3 million to fix the system and while the system was working now, it only has four to six more years of use before there is a catastrophic failure. By creating a DWID, the access to funds and assistance from the state and federal government could provide nearly free engineering for improvements. “We have to have a DWID or we will have a failing water system,” Owens said.
Dennis Bassi, an opponent of the DWID and a former member of the POA board who served as its attorney for several years, said the community has been under threat of litigation for the last five years. He added there was an inconsistency in how residents could vote on the matter. Only those who supported it were invited to return ballots. Those opposed could only voice their position by not returning a ballot. He added relinquishing the system to a DWID was a concern.
“I believe everyone is acting out of fear. They want to get out from under the threat of litigation,” he said.
The lawsuit is being held in place to get this DWID in place, he added.
Michael Harper’s comments were read into the record and repeated many of the same benefits others testified to. He said, “The DWID is the culmination of a cooperative effort to resolve the lawsuit. The plaintiffs and the POA are in full agreement relating to the DWID.”
Christensen said it sounds as if the primary complaint was how the signatures of support were obtained. There were 32 signature pages, 31 verified, the one unable to verify due to an incorrect parcel number. A total of 33 parcels of 51 verified and supported the creation of a DWID.
