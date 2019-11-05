Rabies vaccinations, preventative care for parvo and other illnesses - even toenail-trimming is available - when VIP Pet Care mobile clinic staff visit the Tractor Supply store in Payson Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. – upcoming visits are Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27 and Dec. 4. For details on vaccinations and prices check out petvet.vippetcare.com, call 800-427-7973, or email helpdesk@vippetcare.com.
Once vaccinated, make sure to register your dog with Gila County Animal Care & Control. For details stop by Payson's Tractor Supply store, 510 E. Hwy. 260 or call staff there at 928-474-2829
