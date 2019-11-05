Consider this as a volunteer assignment — a “desk job” helping low-income Gila County residents with paperwork, scheduled around your availability — and where you’ll be part of an elite team helping secure more than $1 million for taxpayers in your community.
And no, you don’t have to be a tax expert to join the Community Action Program’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance team.
“A new volunteer just needs to be friendly and willing to learn,” said Dorine Prine, “no special experience is necessary — training is provided for free, and at the volunteer’s own pace. Once the training is completed, a VITA volunteer takes an open-book test to become IRS certified to help our low-income clients complete their income taxes. Our volunteers contribute as many hours as they have available, and on a schedule that is convenient to them.”
Wonder if it’s meaningful work — with a measurable benefit in your community? Prine reports Gila County’s VITA team completed 758 income tax returns last year: 431 in Payson, 249 in Globe and 78 in Hayden. They helped secure a total amount of refunds of $1,107,363 — and since their service is free, that saved low-income taxpayers more than $265,000 they would otherwise have paid in tax preparation fees — money they could use for groceries, car payments, utility bills or other daily essentials.
“And it’s definitely a fulfilling way to volunteer,” said Prine. “VITA volunteers have told me they take satisfaction helping hard-working low-income clients receive the full amount of their tax refund, and avoid predatory lenders. They enjoy knowing this is a way to help make their community a better place. Some even volunteer in order to learn a trade they will be able to use in the future — and volunteering is a great asset to add to your resumé, too.”
Want to know more about VITA, or join the team? Call Dorine Prine, program coordinator for Gila County Community Action Program, 928-474-7192, or email dprine@gilacountyaz.gov.
