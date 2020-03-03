Are you captivated by clouds over Rim Country — stimulated by storm fronts and generally intrigued by weather? Sign up for a free two-hour workshop March 14 the National Weather Service is offering. The class is free, but spaces are limited and pre-registration is required. Sign up online at bit.ly/2uNdwjN
Class is from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 14, in Central Heights at the Gila County Emergency Management Office, 5515 South Apache Ave., Globe.
The program features an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms; how to identify cloud features associated with microbursts and tornadoes. It also highlights severe weather safety and how to report severe weather to the NWS and local public safety officials.
For details call Austin Jamison or Marvin Percha at the NWS Phoenix Forecast Office, 602-275-7418, or visit weather.gov/phoenix and look for a news headline referencing Spotter classes.
The National Weather Service encourages anyone with an interest in public service and access to communication, such as amateur radio, to participate as a Skywarn storm spotter. Volunteers may include police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers and other concerned private citizens. Individuals affiliated with hospitals, schools, churches, nursing homes or who have a responsibility for protecting others are also encouraged to become a spotter. Meteorologists from the NWS conduct storm spotter training sessions each year to help prepare spotters for the upcoming severe weather season.
